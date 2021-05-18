College Soccer: Santa Clara women win College Cup on penalty kicks over Florida State

Turnbow's shot for the Broncos in the 30th minute in the was deflected by freshman goalkeeper Cristina Roque as a light rain fell.

Nighswonger finally broke through in the 63rd minute with a blast from outside the box than hit the far post and glanced into the goal. It was her fifth goal of the season.

Turnbow scored the equalizer in the 84th minute when a defender slipped and gave her an opening for the goal, her 10th of the season.

“Honestly that came from our team press, that was very impressive, and you could tell that they were feeling the heat in those last few moments of the game,” Turnbow said.

It was the sixth time that the national championship game had gone to overtime. Only twice has the title match gone to penalties.

“It was a year like no other and we stayed together as a team. To even make it this far, to the NCAA finals, it’s just crazy. I’m so proud of them,” Seminoles midfielder Jaelin Howell said. “Obviously having the possession like we did and going a goal up, then having to go to PKs is a little heartbreaking.”