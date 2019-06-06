Many high school softball players feel relieved after getting through their freshman seasons.
But Jamie Batto was already in her seventh season of the sport, having already played years of travel ball, and she didn’t feel high school ball was challenging enough.
“After my first year of high school softball, I realized that the pitching was subpar to the travel ball level and that is why I made my decision not to play any more high school ball.”
The daughter of Jim and Cindy Batto spent the rest of her Vintage years under the radar locally, not playing for the Crushers.
She played travel ball for Napa Valley Express, Napa Extreme, NorCal Elite and the California Grapettes of Stockton in games around the state and the country. She also got her fix of competing in front of local fans by playing recreational softball in the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association at Kiwanis Park, for Bicycle Works in the younger division and Conwell Insurance in the older division.
She didn’t play for a school again until she attended Solano Community College the last two years, playing for back-to-back Bay Valley Conference-champion squads.
On May 10, without having played any varsity ball, she signed a letter of commitment to continue her softball career with Academy of Art University in San Francisco.
“I’ve played for different softball organizations throughout the Bay Area for about 13 years in total,” she said. “Realizing that I wanted to continue to play at a higher level, unfortunately I had to travel outside of Napa to gain that experience. However, I did in the offseason decide to play Kiwanis for fun with my friends.”
Batto said she had known she wanted to play for a four-year college as early as the sixth grade. That was after she visited the University of Hawaii and met longtime head coach Bob Coolen, a friend of her father’s co-worker.
“After talking with him and seeing the University of Hawaii facilities, I knew I wanted to play college ball,” she recalled.
She wouldn’t get to play for Coolen, but she will get to learn from one of his Hawaii alumni, Academy of Art head coach Alex Gomez.
“I really believe my offense and defense as a player impressed her,” Batto said. “She feels that I will bring strength to her outfield and also be one of her clutch hitters.”
Overall, Batto hit .260 for Solano (21-15, 14-0 BVC) this season with 27 hits, 22 runs scored, 19 RBIs, five doubles and six walks in 35 games. In BVC play, she hit .370 with 17 hits, 18 runs scored, 13 RBIs, four doubles and drew all six of her walks.
Batto watched her friends at Vintage win a Monticello Empire League championship when she was a sophomore, place second the next year, and fourth when she was a senior. But she said she had no regrets about not joining them. She played with some of them in what she described as a “fun environment” at Kiwanis Park. She even played with two of them, Lexi Vavricka and Baylee Robben, last year at Solano.
One of her teammates during both Solano seasons was 2017 American Canyon High graduate Adriana Montuya, who made the All-State team this year and signed with Eastern Nazarene College in Massachusetts.
“Adriana was our ace pitcher and also our team captain,” Batto said. “She helped influence me to become a leader on and off the field. She had a fantastic season and really owned her starting position.
Every game we met on the field and I always told her I had her back as a right fielder. Personally, she is a phenomenal and an amazing friend which I am lucky to have forever.”
Batto also caught a little for the Falcons.
“Though I loved the catcher position, I’ve really come to enjoy playing outfield much more,” she said.
Batto said she’s always enjoyed being artistic but never really thought about an art-related major or career until she showed some of her drawings to Solano assistant coach Taryn Sigl, who pointed her in the direction of Academy of Art University.
For softball?
“I never knew the Academy of Art had multiple sports programs, in particular a softball program,” Batto recalled. “Wanting to continue my education, I was delighted to hear about the Academy of Art and the opportunity to continue my softball career. This was the best of both worlds for me.”
She said Solano head coach Nikki Gentile helped her catch the university’s eye by reaching out to Gomez.
Batto plans to major in 3D animation.
“I have a passion for drawing cartoons, anime, and playing video games,” she said. “I had an idea of turning my drawings into 3D animations to watch them come to life. This idea fascinated me to the extreme point where I started drawing in a notebook every night before I went to sleep. The movies I watched and the video games I played as a child have really inspired me to have a career in character development of 3D animation.
“My hopes and aspirations are to work for companies like Disney, Dreamworks, Blizzard, or Pixar, where I can inspire other boys and girls to pursue the career that I want to enjoy.”
Batto took a break from travel softball this summer to work at a Napa Valley winery to save up for her remaining years of college.
“I will also be working out on my own to make sure to stay in top shape for Coach Alex,” she said. “I’m very proud of all my teammates at Solano as well as Coach Nikki Gentile, who helped all seven sophomores graduate, sign and continue to play softball for four-year universities.”