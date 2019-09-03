The Napa Valley College volleyball team opened it season with a 15-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-8 win over Lassen of Susanville at its Napa Valley Classic on Aug.28.
Myla Jacobo and Deborah Parinas – who graduated this year from Napa High and North Hills Christian in Vallejo, respectively – led the Storm with eight kills apiece. Jacobo also had three blocks and Parinas two aces, two digs and a block.
Cassidy Schweizer, a 2018 Vintage High graduate and returning starter, added seven kills, nine service aces and seven digs. Fellow 2018 Vintage product and returning starter Maryanna Reyes served three aces. Olivia Herrick, a 2019 Sonoma Valley High alumnus, had three kills, four aces and three digs, and 2019 Bethel product Leah Mitchell also had three kills.
Napa Valley lost its second game of the Classic to Ohlone of Fremont, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11.
Vintage graduate and returning starter Sophia Green had seven digs, Parinas three kills and four digs, Herrick five digs, and Reyes three digs.
The Storm also have St. Helena High product Madeline David, Bethel grad Joana Lamson, Vallejo High alumnus Atu Pelenatita and North Hills Christian grad Carissa Santamaria.
Napa Valley next plays Skyline and San Jose City at the San Jose City Classic on Friday.