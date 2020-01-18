CORVALLIS, Ore. — The eighth-ranked Oregon State women's basketball team, coming off its first loss last weekend at Arizona State, beat California 81-44 on Friday night.
Destiny Slocum had 15 points and 11 assists, and Patricia Morris provided a spark off the bench with a career-high 13 points for the Beavers (16-1, 4-1 Pac-12).
The game was tied at 17-all after the first quarter. Oregon State took control with a 16-0 run in the second quarter and led 37-22 at the break.
Cal leading scorer Jaelyn Brown picked up her third foul at 5:49 of the second quarter and Oregon State outscored the Golden Bears 14-2 with her on the bench.
After the first quarter California (8-8, 0-5) struggled against Oregon State’s man-to-man defense, converting just 25.8% of its shots in the game. Brown scored a game-high 23 points and was the only player in double figures for the Bears, who have lost five in a row.
“You’ve got to score against Oregon State and we didn’t do a good job of that,” California coach Charmin Smith said. “It was tough to recover against them. I think Oregon State can compete with anyone.”
The Beavers figure to face a stern challenge Sunday from No. 3 Stanford, which is coming off Thursday’s 87-55 loss at No. 6 Oregon.
“We’ll see a team that’s ready to go wanting to get back in their winning ways,” Rueck said. “That just means we’re gonna have a tough test against a very good team."
The Bears fell to 1-5 against ranked opponents this season. Sunday’s game at No. 6 Oregon will be the Bears' fourth consecutive game against a top-10 team.