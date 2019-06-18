After a dominant run with the Sierra College women’s water polo team culminated in the program’s first-ever California Community College Athletic Association state championship last fall, Vintage High School alumnus Rory Nuuhiwa will continue her athletic career on scholarship at San Diego State.
Though she wasn’t even sure if she’d pursue collegiate water polo after her days as a Crusher, Nuuhiwa knew she would miss the game if she didn’t continue playing.
She was persuaded by Fairfield native and UC Davis assistant water polo coach Kandace Waldthaler to give Sierra College a look.
Upon her arrival, Wolverines head coach Scott Decker envisioned Nuuhiwa as the next in a longstanding pipeline of athletes heading from Rocklin to the southwest corner of the country.
“Scott pictured me going there early on and told me, ‘I think you’d be a really good fit,’ ”Nuuhiwa said. “I looked more into it and then sophomore year came around. I went on a visit there and ended up loving it.”
It’s not hard to see why Nuuhiwa would be attracted to San Diego State. With the school’s near-perfect weather, top-tier academics and strong NCAA Division I water polo program within the Golden Coast Conference, the utility player sensed that she could fit in and help the team right away.
“A utility player is a player that can play at any position that the coach or the team needs you to do,” Nuuhiwa explained. “I would guard center, which is like right in front of the cage on defense. But I could also post up on offense and I can shoot from the outside. I’m a flexible player who will play anywhere.”
In helping lead Sierra to a 29-2-2 overall record and state title through myriad roles, the sophomore tallied 100 total points for the Wolverines, with 59 goals, 41 assists and 61 steals in just 33 games.
“She did a little bit of everything for us,” Decker said. “She was one of our best attackers because she’s a really good swimmer. She’s got our strongest shot, the best shot on our team. As our goalie (Danielle Brown) quoted to me one day when she went on a recruiting trip to University of the Pacific, she said every girl at UOP shot like Rory. That kind of tells you a bit about Rory’s ability.”
After Sierra finished 25-6 in 2017 and became the first Northern California women’s water polo team to advance to the CCCAA state championship in 10 years, the Wolverines absorbed a heartbreaking 8-6 loss to Santa Barbara City College.
As her sophomore year rolled around, Nuuhiwa and the rest of her cohorts vowed to make it back to the championship.
The team’s only two losses on the season came at the hands of their prior state championship foe, Santa Barbara, and their future state championship counterpart, Fullerton College. While they lost to each in their first encounter, they defeated both Southern California powers when it counted most– in the state semifinal and final, respectively. They achieved their lofty goal of being crowned as California’s best with a gritty 7-6 championship win over Fullerton in overtime on Nov. 17.
“It was awesome and felt so good to finish the way we did,” Nuuhiwa said. “We always talk about how it’s not how you do in the beginning of the season, it’s how you finish. Those two losses were early on, so coming back and beating them felt so good.”
Nuuhiwa led her team with three goals and one assist in the state championship, helping Sierra to its first CCCAA championship.
After graduating from Sierra with a 3.2 GPA and an associate’s degree in social science, Nuuhiwa will pursue a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology with an emphasis on physical therapy and athletic training at San Diego State.
For all Napa Valley students who are ready to graduate and remain unsure whether or not they should continue playing the sport they love, Nuuhiwa suggests they go for it.
“Keep working hard and don’t give up on your sport just because someone may have told you that you aren’t good enough,” she advised. “It may be tough right now and be really challenging to keep playing, but it’s all definitely worth it in the end.”