College World Series Baseball: Stanford falls on wild pitch in 9th to Vanderbilt, 6-5

Vandy won the national title in 2019. There was no CWS last year because of the pandemic.

The first five batters that faced Beck (9-3) struck out, and no one reached base until Javier Vaz walked on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth.

Jones hit a pinch infield single, and Vaz ended up on third on shortstop Adam Crampton's off-target throw to first. Bradfield then singled to right to bring home Vaz and send Jones to third.

On a 1-0 count to Carter Young, Beck threw a curveball that slipped out of his hand, sailed high and glanced off catcher Kody Huff's glove. Huff gave chase, but Jones was able to score easily as the Vanderbilt dugout emptied for a celebration at home plate.

“One of those classic World Series games,” Stanford coach David Esquer said. “Of course, it didn't fall our way. I've been part of a few of them, and some have gone my way. That happens in Omaha sometimes. You get in those late innings and you have a magical ending for one team or the other. No regrets on our side.”

The key, Vandy coach Tim Corbin said, was his players' ability to overcome their poor start to put themselves in position to win.