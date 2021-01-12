Commentary: Another boring blowout in the era of super teams

Asked if he could put his achievement in perspective, Saban replied, “Not really. I'm just happy we won tonight. I haven't really thought about that because I'm always looking forward. I just love this team so much and what they’ve been able to do, I can't even put it into words.”

Saban has always been reticent to compare teams, but he was surprisingly blunt when asked about the legacy of his latest group.

Of all his championship teams, this is clearly his favorite.

“To me, this team has accomplished more than any of those other teams,” Saban said. “No disrespect to those other teams, but this team won 11 SEC games. This team won the SEC, went undefeated in the SEC, and beat two great teams in the playoff.

“There's quite a bit to write about when it comes to the legacy of this team.”

The sparse, socially distanced crowd at Hard Rock Stadium was serenaded with “Sweet Home Alabama” before the trophy was handed out.

In all likelihood, there's weren't too many people still watching at home.

Greatness is to be appreciated, for sure.

But it sure is boring.

Paul Newberry is a sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry@ap.org or at twitter.com/pnewberry196. His work can be found at apnews.com/search/paulnewberry