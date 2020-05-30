Commentary: College hockey program saved in Alabama

Then came the pandemic.

“I can't just point a finger at the university," Guzzo said. “We kind of took our foot off the gas as alumni when we saved it the first time. We were like, ‘OK, we’re good, we're back.' This has been a real wake-up call for us.”

Talbot quickly signed on to campaign to save the Chargers, helping publicize a GoFundMe page titled “UAH Hockey — Keep The Dream and Tradition Alive.”

Organizers set a goal of raising $500,000, which seemed like a pipe dream. Amazingly, they surpassed that total on Friday, with donations coming in from many of Talbot's fellow NHL players as well as people around the world.

“I don't know that I fully expected us to hit this goal,” Talbot said. “Especially in times like these, when things are so tough for everybody. To be able to raise that amount of money in four, four-and-a-half days is unbelievable. The amount of support we got from the hockey community and beyond is just incredible.”

With two major boosters pitching in $125,000 each, the impromptu fundraising campaign led the university to say it had enough money to bring the program back in 2020-21 (assuming there is a season).

But other challenges must be addressed to ensure the Chargers' long-term survival.