Commentary: More madness likely in NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS — Your bracket is shot. We know it. Ours is, too.

A year after the NCAA Tournament was canceled, the madness returned with an opening weekend full of upsets.

No. 1 seed Illinois, gone. So is Ohio State. High seeds Texas and Virginia also are out, replaced by upstarts and mid-major noisemakers.

And we have Sister Jean, the 101-year-old nun who serves as team chaplain for Chicago Loyola. So good to have her back.

It was a wild opening ride to be sure and the tournament is all but guaranteed to have a few more unexpected twists and turns.

Here’s what to look for:

The regulars

Gonzaga — The Zags are the only team to reach the Sweet 16 in six consecutive seasons. They’re also four wins from completing perfection, trying to become the first undefeated champion since Indiana 45 years ago.

Baylor — The big, bad ball-hawking Bears appear to have found the form they had before a second COVID-19 pause, so watch out.

Michigan — The Wolverines have looked like a No. 1 seed, even without Isaiah Livers.