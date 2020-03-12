Commentary: With unease, Americans lurch into coronavirus era

It’s different this time. It has been diffuse, unfolding over continents and weeks, making it easier for Americans to tune out.

It’s a crisis playing out in microdecisions. Do we go to the store? Keep the kids home? Wash our hands after this, after that, or both? Tiny decisions by the dozen begin with the rising sun and extend all the way to bedtime, producing disruption of routines, exhaustion and unease.

And on top of it all, the coronavirus in the United States is producing what is known in management circles as a “wicked problem” — one in which people disagree not only about solutions, but about whether the thing is even a problem in the first place.

“Everyone was sure that 9/11 was a crisis, that Superstorm Sandy was a crisis. Everyone isn’t sure that this is a crisis yet,” says Eric Martin, who teaches management at Bucknell University and studies disaster responses.

Overlay the almost unprecedented polarization of this moment in the republic, and you have circumstances unthinkable even three weeks ago: people of all political temperaments, facing the same revisions to daily life, the same risks, the same possibility of having to rely on each other to solve a global problem gone national and now fast going local.