Community College Athletics: CCCAA moves all sports to 2021

For the NVC baseball team, which played its last game on March 12, it means a 13-month hiatus between competition.

“I know I speak for the entire CCCAA Board that moving fall athletics to spring 2021 is a huge disappointment,” said Dr. Erika Endrijonas, CCCAA board chair and president of Pasadena City College in the statement. “However, the need to keep our student-athletes and the amazing coaches and athletic trainers who work with them safe was simply the only option available with the virus spiraling out of control across the state.”

All sports will have a 30% reduction in the maximum number of contests or competition dates than they are currently permitted, the statement read, and will have regional postseason competition but no state championships.

“We were very hopeful that we could go forth with the conventional plan,” said Interim CCCAA Executive Director Jennifer Cardone in the statement. “It’s the closest to what everyone is used to and provides for the least disruption to our student-athletes and colleges.