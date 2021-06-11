Community College Baseball: Storm made the most of their 20-game season

* Cole Shafer: .273 batting average, three doubles, seven RBIs.

* Caleb Jeske: .259 batting average, two home runs, two triples, 22 RBIs

“There’s no one that could beat us when we’re at the plate — that’s kind of the mentality that we had,” said Parker. “It seemed like, in the past, we were able to scrape and score some runs, that helped us stay in games.

“This is not only a team that just scored and won games. We scored a lot of runs. We definitely ruined some ERAs, that’s for sure. It’s the mentality of us going and swinging the bat and making sure that every team, every pitcher knew that there weren’t going to be any cheap hits, that we were coming at you. Sometimes it put us in a bad situation, where we probably could have played for a run. But we also had a lot of games where we had big, huge innings.

“On the offensive end, I think we’re where we need to be.”

The hitters worked with Todd Smith, a new assistant coach for NVC, during the season. Smith is a 1982 graduate of Hogan High School-Vallejo and was an outfielder in the Cleveland Indians’ and Pittsburgh Pirates’ minor league systems.

“We’ve known each other for a while,” said Parker. “He did a great job. It’s great to have him.