Jomon Dotson, a cornerback from American Canyon who was in rookie minicamp earlier this month, was waived by the Chicago Bears, the team announced on chicagobears.com.
The Bears “waived/injured cornerback Jomon Dotson,” the team announced in roster moves both in a report and in transactions.
Dotson was signed by the Bears on May 2 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Nevada, the team said.
The Bears had a three-day rookie mini-camp, which included practices and meetings, at the team’s Halas Hall facility at Lake Forest, Illinois, following the 2019 NFL Draft.
Dotson is a 2014 graduate of American Canyon High School who played college football at the University of Washington and the University of Nevada.
Dotson left the program after his junior season at Washington and transferred to Nevada last year. He played his senior season for the Wolf Pack (8-5 overall) as a graduate transfer. He is pursuing a master’s in justice management, with an emphasis in law enforcement.
Dotson started all 13 games, helping Nevada to a second-place finish in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference.
He started at defensive back and tied for the team lead with seven total tackles for Nevada in a 16-13 win over Arkansas State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl in December. The game was played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.
Dotson had six solo tackles and one assisted stop. He intercepted a pass in the third quarter and also had two passes broken up.
Overall, he was third on the defense with 75 total tackles, including 63 solo stops. He had two interceptions, broke up six passes, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
Dotson attended Nevada’s Pro Day in March at Mackay Stadium in Reno.
He accepted the Oakland Raiders’ invitation for local Pro Day at the team’s facility in Alameda. Dotson did not work out at Pro Day for the Raiders based on the advice of the agency that represents him, Yee & Dubin Sports of Los Angeles.
Dotson, the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team, received the Defensive Newcomer of the Year award at Nevada’s team banquet. He also earned Academic All-Mountain West honors.
He set school records for career rushing yards (4,976), rushing touchdowns (60), all-purpose yards (5,499) and points scored (374) at American Canyon High.
He was named as the Solano County Athletic Conference Back of the Year, first-team All-SCAC and second-team All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section as a senior for the Wolves in 2013.
Dotson graduated from Washington with a degree in sociology.
Bowers a standout at camp
Napa High sophomore Brock Bowers had a very good showing at The Opening Oakland Regional, a camp and combine held at El Cerrito High earlier in the month.
Bowers, a tight end, had a top-25 ranking, according to CalHiSports.com. Bowers’ rating is listed at 118.59, according to www.calhisports.com.
Players from throughout California along with those from several other states, including Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, New Mexico, Hawaii, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas, Illinois and Alaska, attended the camp and combine, according to a report at www.prep2prep.com.
Over 400 players took part.
“The player that landed on the top of just about every analysts list of top performers from the Bay Area was Napa tight end Brock Bowers. The 6-3, 215-pound sophomore had the second highest Football Rating from the Bay Area and was seventh overall with a 118.59,” Prep2Prep Senior Editor Harold Abend wrote.
“The football rating gives points for the 40-yard dash, power ball, shuttle run, peak power generation and vertical leap,” Abend wrote.
Bowers was a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County team.