County Football Insider: Bowers ranked No. 2 tight end in country

Napa High School junior Brock Bowers, the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2019 All-Napa County football team, is “one of the elite prospects at his position in the 2021 class,” according to a report by 247sports.com on April 5.

Bowers played in nine games for Napa (7-4) last fall, catching 39 passes for 1,098 yards with 14 touchdown receptions. He also ran for 316 yards on 22 attempts and scored three touchdowns for the Grizzlies, who finished second in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 4-2.

Napa lost to Clayton Valley Charter-Concord, 35-9, in the first round of the CIF North Coast Section Division II playoffs.

“Bowers is ranked as the No. 3 tight end nationally in the 2021 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite and the No. 11 player in the state of California while ranking as the No. 102 player nationally,” 247sports.com said.

“At the same time, 247Sports is much higher on Bowers, ranking him as the No. 52 player in the 2021 class, the No. 5 player in the state of California and the No. 2 tight end in the country.”