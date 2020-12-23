County Football Insider: Butte's Rigsbee had a Napa Valley pipeline

Craig Rigsbee, the athletic director at Butte College in Oroville since 2005 and the Roadrunners’ former head football coach, announced on Facebook that he will be retiring on Jan. 4, as reported by the Chico Enterprise-Record at chicoer.com and the California Community College Athletic Association at cccaasports.org on Dec. 18.

Rigsbee has been at Butte, a longtime power in Northern California community college football, for 37 years. He took over as football coach in 1990 and compiled a 136-33-2 record, leading the Roadrunners to 10 league titles, and appearances in 15 bowl games in 16 years.

Rigsbee is a member of the Chico Sports Hall of Fame.

There has been a pipeline from the Napa Valley to Butte over the years, with a number of players making the trek to Oroville to play for the Roadrunners.

At the top of that list are Larry Allen of Vintage and Kirk Anderson of Napa.

“We’ve had a lot of pretty good football players come down the pike,” Rigsbee said in a Napa Valley Register story on Dec. 13, 2003. “These kids come out of a lot good programs in the Napa Valley and they work really hard. Those coaches are doing a good job. We’ve really enjoyed these players.”