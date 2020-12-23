County Football Insider: Butte's Rigsbee had a Napa Valley pipeline

Craig Rigsbee, the athletic director at Butte College in Oroville since 2005 and the Roadrunners’ former head football coach, announced on Facebook that he will be retiring on Jan. 4, as reported by the Chico Enterprise-Record at chicoer.com and the California Community College Athletic Association at cccaasports.org on Dec. 18.
Rigsbee has been at Butte, a longtime power in Northern California community college football, for 37 years. He took over as football coach in 1990 and compiled a 136-33-2 record, leading the Roadrunners to 10 league titles, and appearances in 15 bowl games in 16 years.
Rigsbee is a member of the Chico Sports Hall of Fame.
There has been a pipeline from the Napa Valley to Butte over the years, with a number of players making the trek to Oroville to play for the Roadrunners.
At the top of that list are Larry Allen of Vintage and Kirk Anderson of Napa.
“We’ve had a lot of pretty good football players come down the pike,” Rigsbee said in a Napa Valley Register story on Dec. 13, 2003. “These kids come out of a lot good programs in the Napa Valley and they work really hard. Those coaches are doing a good job. We’ve really enjoyed these players.”
As Butte’s quarterback, Anderson compiled an 18-4 record in two years, throwing 33 touchdown passes, and leading the Roadrunners to two postseason bowl appearances.
Others from the Napa Valley who have played for Butte over the years include:
* Napa’s Levi Cohen, Glenn Nunley, Glen Sturdivant, John Parker, Jeremy Wooten, John Wooten, Ramon Ochoa, Cody Cotton, Ryan Beeman.
* Vintage’s Joaquin Echauri, Mark Carducci, Conrad Alvarez, Carlos Calvillo, Grant Ayvazyan.
* Justin-Siena’s Chris Meyer.
* Calistoga’s Donnie Taylor, Chance Allard, Justin Holthouse.
* American Canyon’s LaVar Seay.
West Coast Preps ranks Bowers No. 1
Napa High School senior tight end Brock Bowers, who signed a national letter-of-intent on Dec. 16 with the University of Georgia, is listed No. 1 in the Xclusive Speed Top 45 Powered by West Coast Preps in a report at westcoastpreps.com.
The Dec. 14 report “marks the final edition of the Xclusive Speed Top 45 Powered by West Coast Preps for the preseason, which ranks the top players in the Bay Area,” westcoastpreps.com said.
“All player rankings are based on their overall production on the field, past stats, their recruiting trail and their growth during this offseason.”
Bowers, a four-star prospect by 247sports.com, PrepStar Magazine, rivals.com and ESPN.com, “is tabbed as one of the premier players across high school football, and he’s backed it up at Napa High School,” West Coast Preps said.
Bowers was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl.
Brandon Huffman, the National Recruiting Editor for @247Sports, Tweeted on Dec. 16 @BrandonHuffman that Bowers is the “Best TE prospect from Northern California since Zach Ertz.”
The West Coast Preps top-5 also has Noah Short, senior running back/linebacker, King’s Academy, at No. 2; Will Schweitzer, senior linebacker, Los Gatos, at No. 3; Mihalis Santorineos, senior linebacker, Rancho Cotate-Rohnert, at No. 4; and Matteo Perez, senior running back, Marin Catholic-Kentfield, at No. 5.
Bowers was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player and the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team in 2019. He caught 39 passes for 1,098 yards with 14 touchdown receptions.
Vintage’s Allen named to All-NCS team
Larry Allen, a Pro Football Hall of Fame member who played for Vintage High School during the 1988 season, was named to the All-CIF North Coast Section All-Time Football Team by CalHiSports.com.
Selections are “based on how these players did after high school,” CalHiSports.com said on Dec. 18.
“For this group of teams, we have the best-ever based on after high school success from the CIF North Coast Section.”
Allen is on the offense as an offensive lineman.
“Larry Allen, the all-time great offensive lineman mostly with the Dallas Cowboys, attended several different high schools, but is listed most often from Vintage,” CalHiSports.com said.
The rest of the offense consists of:
* Wide receiver: Amani Toomer (De La Salle-Concord).
* Tight end: Jerry Smith (San Lorenzo).
* Offensive line: Tarik Glenn (Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland), Gordon Gravelle (Ygnacio Valley-Concord), Jeremy Newberry (Antioch), Aaron Taylor (De La Salle-Concord).
* Quarterback: Jared Goff (Marin Catholic-Kentfield).
* Running backs: John Henry Johnson (Pittsburg), Maurice Jones-Drew (De La Salle-Concord), Ernie Nevers (Santa Rosa).
* Place kicker: Jim Turner (John Swett-Crockett).
The defense consists of:
* Defensive line: Lionel Aldridge (Pittsburg), Manny Fernandez (San Lorenzo), Gino Marchetti (Antioch), Keith Millard (Foothill-Pleasanton).
* Linebackers: Jack Del Rio (Hayward), Matt Hazeltine (Tamalpais-Mill Valley), Jamir Miller (El Cerrito), Jerry Robinson (Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa).
* Defensive back: Cornell Green (Richmond), T.J. Ward (De La Salle-Concord), Roy Williams (James Logan-Union City).
* Punter: Bryan Barker (Miramonte-Orinda).
Multi-purpose players:
* Running back/wide receiver: Dick Bass (Vallejo).
* Tight end/athlete: Zach Ertz (Monte Vista-Danville).
* Wide receiver/athlete: Mel Gray (Montgomery-Santa Rosa).
* Linebacker/athlete: Mike Merriweather (Vallejo).
* Quarterback/running back: Norm Van Brocklin (Acalanes-Lafayette).
* Running back/linebacker: D.J. Williams (De La Salle-Concord).
Allen and Steve Hendrickson of Napa High were named to the All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section All-Time Football Team by CalHiSports.com, it was announced on Nov. 30.
A look back at Napa High in 1994
Napa High, at 13-1, finished the 1994 season at No. 16 in the final State Top 20, according to calhisports.com in a report, “1994 Season Replayed (Final),” on Dec. 13.
“This is how the season looked after it was completed in 1994. This is the second of three posts in which our week-by-week replays for three of the most exciting, unpredictable football seasons we’ve covered in our 40-plus years — 1981, 1994 and 2008 — is concluding with one post focusing on how each wrapped up,” CalHiSports.com reported on its website.
It’s one of the features by CalHiSports.com “for these weeks of the fall and early winter when we’d normally be knee-deep in football coverage will be to replay three of the most exciting California high school football seasons from the preseason, every week during the regular season, then the playoffs and finally through the final state rankings,” the website reported.
“We’ve chosen one season for three of the four decades in which we’ve been doing Cal-Hi Sports — 1981, 1994 and 2008.”
Napa suffered its only loss of the season, falling to Nevada Union-Grass Valley, 28-0, in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 championship game.
The rest of the State Top 20 that season:
No. 1 De La Salle-Concord (13-0), No. 2 Mater Dei-Santa Ana (14-0), No. 3 Bishop Amat-La Puente (13-1), No. 4 Los Alamitos (12-1), No. 5 St. Francis-Mountain View (13-0).
No. 6 Bakersfield (13-1), No. 7 Canyon Springs-Moreno Valley (13-1), No. 8 Sylmar (14-0), No. 9 Nevada Union-Grass Valley (13-1), No. 10 Long Beach Poly-Long Beach (10-2).
No. 11 Antelope Valley-Lancaster (11-2), No. 12 Clovis West-Fresno (11-1), No. 13 Hart-Newhall (13-1), No. 14 Grant-Sacramento (10-2), No. 15 Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks (13-1).
No. 17 St. Mary’s-Stockton (11-2), No. 18 Newport Harbor-Newport Beach (14-0), No. 19 Morse-San Diego (10-2-2), No. 20 Fontana (8-4).
College player updates
* Caleb Tremblay played for USC in the Trojans’ 43-38 win over UCLA on Dec. 12 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Tremblay, who is from Napa, is a redshirt senior defensive lineman and a Vintage High graduate.
Tremblay also played for USC in the Trojans’ 31-24 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 18 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
* Lucas Gramlick played for UCLA in the Bruins’ 48-47 loss in double overtime to Stanford on Dec. 19 at the Rose Bowl.
Gramlick is a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman and a graduate of American Canyon High.
WATCH NOW: DEC. 22 IN SPORTS HISTORY