County Football Insider: Cushman’s Occidental program discontinued

Bowers makes 247Sports’ top 100

Brock Bowers, a tight end for Napa High School, is one of the “Top 100 high school football players from the Class of 2021” in the updated player rankings from 247Sports, MaxPreps.com reported on Sept. 16.

Bowers (6-foot-3, 225 pounds), who has committed to the University of Georgia, is one of eight players from California in the elite group and is listed at No. 49 overall.

He was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player and the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team after catching 39 passes for 1,098 yards with 14 touchdowns for Napa as a junior last year. He also had 316 yards rushing on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Bowers, who announced his commitment to Georgia on Twitter on Aug. 10, received additional honors last year. He was named as the North Coast Section Junior of the Year by Prep2Prep.com. He was selected to the All-NorCal Football Offense 2019 Roster by SportStars at sportstarsmag.com. He was named to the MaxPreps.com Preseason California All-State team and the 2020 Cal-Hi Sports Preseason All-State Team.

He is listed No. 12 in the Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 state player rankings for the Class of 2021.