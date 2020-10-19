County Football Insider: Cushman’s Occidental program discontinued

Occidental College of Los Angeles announced on Oct. 13 that it will discontinue its football program.
Rob Cushman led the program the last two years as head coach. Cushman is a former St. Helena High head coach, guiding the Saints during the 1986 season.
“Head coach Rob Cushman and his staff have exhibited nothing but tremendous effort, dedication and professionalism and this is not a reflection on their efforts or actions,” President Harry J. Elam, Jr., said in a report at oxyathletics.com.
“The same holds true for our student-athletes. This decision cannot and will not erase nor diminish the College's past achievements in football and the profound impact of the 126-year legacy of the sport at Occidental. We have and will continue to celebrate these achievements.”
Occidental has been a member of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, an NCAA Division III league.
Cushman is a former head coach at Eastern Oregon University (LaGrande, Ore.), Feather River College (Quincy, Calif.), Ithaca College (New York), Augustana College (Rock Island, Illinois), and the University of Minnesota, Morris.
He has been an assistant at Chico State and Butte College-Oroville. He also spent one season as the head coach at Marysville High.
Bowers makes 247Sports’ top 100
Brock Bowers, a tight end for Napa High School, is one of the “Top 100 high school football players from the Class of 2021” in the updated player rankings from 247Sports, MaxPreps.com reported on Sept. 16.
Bowers (6-foot-3, 225 pounds), who has committed to the University of Georgia, is one of eight players from California in the elite group and is listed at No. 49 overall.
He was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player and the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team after catching 39 passes for 1,098 yards with 14 touchdowns for Napa as a junior last year. He also had 316 yards rushing on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Bowers, who announced his commitment to Georgia on Twitter on Aug. 10, received additional honors last year. He was named as the North Coast Section Junior of the Year by Prep2Prep.com. He was selected to the All-NorCal Football Offense 2019 Roster by SportStars at sportstarsmag.com. He was named to the MaxPreps.com Preseason California All-State team and the 2020 Cal-Hi Sports Preseason All-State Team.
He is listed No. 12 in the Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 state player rankings for the Class of 2021.
SI All-American has Bowers at No. 1 in the country for Top 10 H-Tight Ends in the Class of 2021, as reported by si.com.
AC’s Davis at Montana State
American Canyon High graduate Devin Davis was credited with an assisted tackle for the Blue team in Montana State’s 2020 Bobcat Fall Brawl Presented by Hilton Garden Inn on Oct. 10 in Bozeman, Mont.
The Blue-White scrimmage, won by the White, 14-7, wraps up the team’s fall practices as Montana State prepares for its spring season, according to a report at msubobcats.com.
Davis is a freshman defensive back.
’2021 Early Football Predictions’
Three CIF North Coast Section schools are in the Top-10 of Sport Stars Magazine’s “2021 Early Football Predictions” for Northern California, as reported on Oct. 8 at sportstarsmag.com.
The “Too-Early Preseason Top 10” has De La Salle-Concord at No. 1, Clayton Valley-Concord at No. 3, and Pittsburg at No. 9.
There are four CIF Sac-Joaquin Section schools in the Top 10.
Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills is No. 2, Cosumnes Oaks-Elk Grove is No. 4, Monterey Trail-Elk Grove is No. 6, and Folsom is No. 8.
Bethel grad Anderson joins Cal staff
C.J. Anderson, a Bethel High-Vallejo graduate who played in the NFL as a running back, has joined the staff at UC Berkeley, his alma mater, as a volunteer offensive assistant coach.
It was announced by Cal and Anderson on Twitter.
“I’m beyond grateful to Justin Wilcox, Bill Musgrave and Cal Athletics for the opportunity to get my college coaching career off the ground. Ready to get to work and happy to be home with my Cal family!” Anderson said on Twitter on Oct. 13.
Paradise makes list of ‘Best Small-Town High School Football Teams’
Paradise High School is on the list of the “Best Small-Town High School Football Teams,” it was reported by stadiumtalk.com on Aug. 8.
“Plenty of teams on this list have more wins than Paradise High. Few, if any, have more heart,” www.stadiumtalk.com said.
Paradise has an 81-36 record since 2010.
In its report, stadiumtalk.com wrote:
“There's something special about growing up in a small town. The traditions. The bonds. The community. And, if you're lucky, you might mix in a pretty amazing high school football team. Across America, small towns produce some of the best high school football being played, anywhere, regardless of population size. All 50 states have small-town gridiron powerhouses that define communities for decades. So what exactly is a small town? In this case, it's a town with a population of around 10,000 or less.”
Tremblay in USC preseason notes
Vintage High graduate Caleb Tremblay (6-5, 270) is listed as a redshirt senior defensive lineman for USC.
Tremblay is in the 2020 preseason notes at usctrojans.com.
A transfer from American River College-Sacramento, Tremblay had 16 tackles, including three stops for losses, and two sacks during the 2019 season.
As a sophomore defensive tackle at American River in 2017, Tremblay was chosen JC Athletic Bureau All-California Region I first team, All-National NorCal Conference, and PrepStar All-Western Region.
He was named first-team All-Monticello Empire League on defense as a junior and senior at Vintage High.
