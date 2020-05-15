County Football Insider: Former Justin-Siena assistant Shelton joins Arizona Christian staff

“Dave is a very special guy. I just can’t say enough great things about him. He had the right temperament and he had the right attitude, the character. He was involved in shaping lives and making sure kids achieved their dreams, and held them accountable. He didn’t mind telling me what he thought, which I always appreciated. He understood the big picture. I just really appreciated that about him.”

Cotruvo turned Justin-Siena into one of the top programs in the Bay Area and Northern California. He led the Braves to three league championships and two NCS runner-up finishes.

Cotruvo went to Terra Linda High in San Rafael after parting ways with Justin-Siena in 2016. In three years at Terra Linda, he led the Trojans to a 19-15 record with three consecutive NCS playoff appearances. He retired from his position as the Trojans’ head football coach in 2019. He is an instructor on the staff, teaching health and P.E. classes.

As the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, Steve Vargus worked very closely with Shelton at Justin-Siena.