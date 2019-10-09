Aaron Beverly was right by his dad’s side for two years at Solano Community College. He got to see his dad, Ron Beverly, in action every day, leading the Falcons as head football coach.
“He always had really great pre-game speeches,” said Aaron Beverly, who was the team’s ball boy in those days and now plays golf as a professional. “He always did his homework. He studied the other team. He knew the best game plan to win.
“He instilled confidence in his players. He loved winning. And he really hated losing.”
Ron Beverly, Solano’s coach from 1988 to 1999 and a five-time Bay Valley Conference Coach of the Year, passed away on Sept. 21 at Kaiser Medical Center in Vacaville due to an illness. He was 72.
Ron Beverly, who had several standouts from the Napa Valley on his teams, was the winningest football coach in Solano’s school history and was named as the State Coach of the Year in 1999. He led the Falcons to five Bay Valley titles and was inducted into the Solano Community College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005. Solano’s 1989 team was ranked No. 25 in the country.
Solano appeared in six bowl games under Beverly.
Ron Beverly was also a former head football coach at Vanden High School and directed the 1984 team to Superior California Athletic League and CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Class A championships. The Falcons beat Hilmar, 20-14, in the section title game, capping a perfect 12-0 season.
Ron Beverly was also a former assistant coach on the staff at University of the Pacific. He led Vanden to three league titles.
He retired from Solano Community College in 2007.
“One thing that I was always amazed with him was he was able to just bring out the best in everybody,” said Aaron Beverly, who works in the golf department at Silverado Resort and Spa and plays on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada. “Whether it was a little kid that he was giving lessons to or when he was teaching body conditioning classes at Solano, people that maybe never worked out before or that were trying to lose weight or gain muscle or anything, he always got the best out of everybody. It was the same way with his football teams.”
Ron Beverly got his son, Aaron, the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year his junior and senior seasons for Sacramento State, started in golf at the age of 6 at the Joe Mortara Golf Course at the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo.
“We’d go every Saturday morning and we’d play nine holes,” Aaron said Tuesday. “He always wanted to make sure that I worked hard. If things didn’t go well, he always told me that the sun still shines tomorrow. It was the same way with his students.”
Aaron Beverly learned about golf from his dad, who was a four-sport athlete (track and field, golf, football, basketball) at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon.
Ron has been Aaron’s golf coach, working on the swing and other parts of the game.
“He was just happy to see that I was pursuing something, that he and I both fell in love with,” said Aaron, a 2012 graduate of Armijo High School.
Aaron, a Fairfield resident, was named to the PING Division I All-West Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Aaron, who plays out of Silverado, won three titles and was a four-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree during his college career.
He graduated from Sacramento State with a degree in psychology and was twice named first-team All-Big Sky.
You have free articles remaining.
A Celebration of Life for Ron Beverly is Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2-4 p.m., at Vanden High School’s James Boyd Gymnasium, 2951 Markeley Lane, Fairfield.
Dawson plays for Santa Rosa
Dawson Trent, a sophomore linebacker out of Napa High, was credited with one solo tackle for host Santa Rosa Junior College in last week’s 45-7 nonconference win over Feather River-Quincy.
Seay sees action for Butte
LaVar Seay, who went to American Canyon High, had two total tackles (one solo stop, one assisted stop) for host Butte College-Oroville in last week’s 24-7 nonconference win over Laney-Oakland.
Seay is a freshman linebacker for Butte.
LaRue plays for Siskiyous
Chase LaRue, a freshman linebacker, made four total tackles (two solo stops, two assisted stops) for College of the Siskiyous-Weed in last week’s 73-7 nonconference loss to City College of San Francisco.
LaRue went to Napa High.
MaxPreps.com rankings
Vintage (5-1 overall) is No. 16, American Canyon (7-0 overall) is No. 27, Justin-Siena (6-1 overall) is No. 35, St. Helena (5-1 overall) is No. 41, and Napa (4-2 overall) is No. 45 in this week’s www.MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Rankings, announced on Sunday.
Small schools state rankings
St. Helena is one of 17 teams that are listed on the bubble in the CalHiSports.com small schools state rankings, announced on Oct. 2.
Prep2Prep.com rankings
Vintage is No. 14 and American Canyon is No. 22 in this week’s www.Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Top 25 Rankings, announced on Tuesday.
Napa is one of eight teams listed as also considered.
SF Chronicle rankings
Vintage is No. 24 in this week’s San Francisco Chronicle Top 25, announced on Tuesday.