Cross Country, Track and Field: St. Helena’s McClain commits to Oregon

It’s been a tough year for high school athletes in this part of the country to not be able to play sports until at least January due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially seniors hoping to impress college coaches.
That burden has been lifted from Harper McClain’s shoulders.
The St. Helena High School senior recently made a verbal commitment to compete in cross country and track and field for the University of Oregon, which owns 31 national titles between the two sports. The school just spent $195 million to renovate Hayward Field and it gets ready to host the 2021 Olympic Trials and 2022 world championships.
“I will sign a formal agreement soon, a national letter of intent, to complete the process of me officially committing to the University of Oregon,” said McClain, who will run on athletic and academic scholarships. “I am no longer talking to other schools. I am thankful that I was able to speak with all the coaches who reached out to me through the recruiting process.
“I am glad that my decision is made because now I can get to know the coach and team even more coming in as a freshman athlete and student. I am excited that I can now communicate with the coach more. Even if I was still trying to decide which school to choose now, I would still be focused on my senior season and working to improve each day with the work I put in.”
A talented soccer player growing up, McClain switched over to track and field as a sophomore in 2019 and shattered the school records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races in her first ever high school meet and later broke the 800-meter record.
After winning Coastal Mountain Conference titles in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, McClain won the 1,600 and 3,200 titles at the North Coast Section Class A meet to qualify for the prestigious NCS Meet of Champions. She finished third in the 3,200 there to become only the second girl in St. Helena High history to qualify for the state meet.
One of a handful of underclassmen in the field, McClain ran to a seventh-place finish with a personal-best time of 10 minutes, 29.68 seconds. She would be a finalist for the Napa Valley Register’s Napa County Female Athlete of the Year honors.
The summer before her junior year saw McClain also win national titles for her age group in the 1,500 and 3,000 at the USATF Junior Olympics.
Last fall, in her first season of cross country, McClain dominated every local meet and had a handful of strong performances at elite invitational meets throughout the state. She won the CMC and NCS titles, breaking the Division 5 course record in the latter, before capturing the Division 5 state title — becoming the first runner from her school to win in the meet at Woodward Park in Fresno.
McClain was then invited to compete at the Nike Cross Nationals, one of the most prestigious prep events in the country. Though it was held in Eugene, that wasn’t when McClain had first become interested in the Ducks.
“Prior to the meet in Eugene, I already had my eyes set on the University of Oregon,” she said. “When talking to my counselor during my junior year about my list of schools that I wanted to attend, the University of Oregon was at the top of the list. As soon as I got the first email from the head coach at the university I knew then, as I know now, that I am excited about Oregon!”
With McClain having had only one full season each of track and cross country, Oregon is “banking on her potential,” St. Helena distance coach Chris Cole said.
“She’s really untested, and from my perspective, she’s still learning how to run the 3,200 meters,” Cole told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. “I think that it tells me that when she really learns how to race, because she is a very aggressive racer, she can certainly take it to a new level.
“As an athlete, I’m just astounded by her understanding of the training principles ― I mean, she has an intuitive nature of what it takes to thrive. As a competitor, what’s remarkable about her is that she never has a bad day. And she doesn’t crunch under pressure. She handles pressure extremely well. If you need her to perform, she will. She will deliver. She’s not a thoroughbred that could have a bad day or an injury. She is a workhorse that will deliver.”
McClain said the pandemic hasn’t changed her training, since she’s used to running alone with plenty of social distance.
“The biggest adjustment has been having meet cancellations,” she said. “Even though meets have been canceled, this has not stopped me from continuing on as if the season was actually happening. If anything, the pandemic has just made me even more mentally strong.”
She said she plans to major in environmental studies.
“This major is a balance of all my science, math and humanities classes,” she said. “I feel this is an important major to be in now, given the current state of our planet.”
She can’t wait to bring her passion for running to the Ducks and their new head coach, Helen Lehman-Winters.
“What I like most about running that I will contribute to the Oregon team is my enthusiasm for finding a balance of working hard when hard work needs to be put in and recovering when recovery needs to be put in,” she explained. “The consistency in putting in the work is how improvements are made, in addition to knowing what works for me to stay healthy and be the best I can be.
“I am excited to be surrounded by other athletes at Oregon who are also driven to reach their goals and represent Oregon at the highest level.”
Imagine a St. Helena High football player getting to play for the Ducks, who played in the in the first College Football Playoff national title game only five years ago.
“She is the greatest athlete to ever have come out of St. Helena High School, if not the entire Valley,” Saints sprints coach Bob Cantrall said.
St. Helena track and field head coach Dave Pauls said that, even without the signed NLI yet, this is a big accomplishment for McClain.
“You are going from small-town St. Helena to one of the top track and field and cross country programs in the nation. It’ll be quite a bit of change for her,” he said. “Our program has grown and had success in the last several years with individuals like her, so I think it bodes well for her teammates and the program to have someone to achieve what she has achieved and now go on to a very high level.
“Everybody understands that Harper is quite exceptional in her drive and her determination and her work ethic. It helps to have the right guidance from coaches, but man, the kid’s got to have those intangibles that you can’t really coach. We’re all excited for her and proud of the work that she’s put in and what she’s accomplished.”
Pauls is aware other Oregon newcomers will likely be coming from regions of the country where COVID-19 has not affected their senior seasons as much, but he thinks McClain can keep up with them.
“It would be great if we could have a season this year,” he said. “She’s really had only one track season, so it would be great to see her be able to take what she’s accomplished thus far and go a little bit further with it before she goes on to that next level and where you’re almost like a professional runner.”
