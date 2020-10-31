Cross Country, Track and Field: St. Helena’s McClain commits to Oregon

McClain was then invited to compete at the Nike Cross Nationals, one of the most prestigious prep events in the country. Though it was held in Eugene, that wasn’t when McClain had first become interested in the Ducks.

“Prior to the meet in Eugene, I already had my eyes set on the University of Oregon,” she said. “When talking to my counselor during my junior year about my list of schools that I wanted to attend, the University of Oregon was at the top of the list. As soon as I got the first email from the head coach at the university I knew then, as I know now, that I am excited about Oregon!”

With McClain having had only one full season each of track and cross country, Oregon is “banking on her potential,” St. Helena distance coach Chris Cole said.

“She’s really untested, and from my perspective, she’s still learning how to run the 3,200 meters,” Cole told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. “I think that it tells me that when she really learns how to race, because she is a very aggressive racer, she can certainly take it to a new level.