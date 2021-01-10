Football: Hendrickson was a 4-year varsity star for Napa High

“What he brought to the stadium was incredible," said Franco. "I remember many opposition coaches would come up after a game and their comments were always about Steve, a hit or a tackle or some kind of destruction that he caused on certain plays,” said Franco. “It was almost every game that we played, the opposing coach would comment on this missile out there on the field that was destroying their players. He was that kind of player.

“Steve certainly brought a lot to the table. I’ve never had a player like him. He was really incredible.”

Hendrickson also took time to give back to his hometown of Napa, organizing and putting on youth football camps years ago at Napa Memorial Stadium.

“He was a presence,” said Brad Parsons. “No matter where he went or what he did, he was always very interactive with other people. He was always very outgoing and very open.”

Cal-Hi Sports, on Twitter Sunday, recognized Hendrickson for his help “with us having the first-ever high school football combine held at Napa High in spring of 1994.”

“He was always there helping others,” said Brad Parsons.

Hendrickson also excelled in wrestling for Napa High.