Football: Hoban gets his shot with Southern Oregon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blake Hoban was the star of this year’s Justin-Siena track and field team, helping the 4x100-meter relay team take first place at the Santa Rosa Big Cat Invitational and placing second in the 100 meters in a personal-record 11.55 seconds.

But he didn’t want to run track at the next level. He wanted to play football in college, but he had to get his name out there to make it happen.

Despite having the third-most receiving yards in the Vine Valley Athletic League, he was named Second Team All-VVAL and – in a year that saw all six Napa County teams make the playoffs for the first time – didn’t make the 2019 All-County Football Team.

But offers started to come in after he was one of 16 Napa Valley seniors who were picked for and played in the seventh annual Tri-County All Star Football Game on Jan. 11 at Windsor High.

Interest in Hoban really picked up after he played with teammate Miles Williams in another all-star game a week later, for The Bay Blue Squad against San Diego in one of two “Battle of California” organized by Break The Hudl Sports at Laney College in Oakland on Jan. 18.

“That got us a lot of exposure,” he said, thanking head coach Brandon LaRocco for nominating them.