Football: Napa High's Bowers, Giguiere sign with Georgia, San Diego

One wanted to be near peaches, the other near beaches.
One wanted to play football for a larger school, the other for a smaller school.
But the theme of the National Signing Day ceremony held in the Napa High quad Wednesday for seniors Brock Bowers and Jack Giguiere, best friends who have been inseparable for six years now, was all about how common their paths to signing with quality college programs have been.
Bowers, joined by parents DeAnna and Warren, sister Brianna and paternal grandmother Karen Carafa, made it official with the University of Georgia.
Giguiere was joined by parents Megan Conroy and Terry Giguiere and sisters Molly and Katherine Giguiere as he put in writing his intentions to play for the University of San Diego.
Wearing face coverings with about 50 other masked-up attendees looking on, the almost-twinlike, 6-foot-3 tight ends enjoyed a rare opportunity to smile for photos as their final high school season — already delayed more than four months because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions — seemed less and less likely to start next month.
Bowers, despite being one of the top recruits in the country, had said all year he wanted to play his final Napa High season. But when the first day teams could practice was pushed back to Jan. 25, meaning a season opener well into February, Bowers decided he would graduate early and get out to Athens as soon as possible so he could try to catch up with recruits from other states that hadn’t taken away their senior seasons.
“That’s why I’m going early, because I’m ready to play for sure,” he said. “I’m disappointed we didn’t get to play. It kinda sucks.”
Principal Monica Ready opened the proceedings by recalled her first encounter with the pair.
“I first met Jack and Brock when I took over as a principal and I walked into a basketball game and they came in with these hats on that covered their ears and their Fortnite shirts, with these huge grins together, and I don’t think I’ve seen them apart since. That one moment captured who they are. They’re positive, they’re leaders and they’re academically strong. They care about others and they’re incredible athletes.
She later added, “Athletes don’t do this on their own. It’s the teammates that are on the field with them, on the court with them, it’s the kids in the classroom with them, the coaches, the parents, and the larger community that shows up to encourage them as they perform in every situation.”
Athletic Director Darci Ward, the school’s longtime former girls basketball head coach, has also seen the pair come through Napa High’s boys basketball program.
“As a former athlete and a former coach like so many of you,” Ward told the socially distanced crowd, “we know how hard it is to get to that next level to play Division I. It takes hard work, determination, sacrifice, commitment, everything and you have two people here today who are going, and that’s unusual in and of itself. It’s also unusual that they are best friends and are phenomenal academically.
“Even more unusual is the fact that every person that I talk to about these guys always says what good people they are. You don’t always get that with top athletes. They are really, really high quality people.”
Head coach Askari Adams, who moved to Napa to be the Grizzlies’ defensive coordinator in 2019, said the pair not only played well but kept things loose for the team.
“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing these guys for a year. Just two unbelievable guys,” he said. “At practice there’s never a dull moment with these two — always laughing, always smiling. I know the University of San Diego and the University of Georgia are getting two quality guys. I know on the field they are going to be out of this world, but off the field, even better.”
Bowers will join a Georgia program that finished as national runner-up in 2017 and are a combined 30-7 since then.
“I have a pretty good relationship with the quarterbacks that are going there,” he said of being in one of the country’s top recruiting classes, “and all the guys I’m coming in with all seem like good dudes who work hard. I’m hopefully going to get the playbook real soon. I’ve been running and working out. It’s such a big change, but I’m excited to go on with it and get it going out there.”
Bowers was hoping to have one more season to get ready after notching more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns receiving and over 300 yards rushing with three scores in 2019, when the Grizzlies came back from a winless 2018 campaign with a 7-4 playoff season.
“It’s really special to sign with Jack because over the summers, I’ve probably spent more time with him than my family,” Bower said. “We pushed each other in practice every day and supported each other, too.”
Giguiere will join a Toreros program that plays in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision and has won 64 of its last 83 games and the last four conference titles. Though USD’s Pioneer Football League is planning its 2020-21 season March 13 to April 17, Giguiere said he plays to graduate from Napa High in June and wait until the summer to join the Toreros.
“It feels good,” he said. “I’m just excited and just blessed to have the chance to play longer. That’s all I want to do — play football as long as I can. I’m excited to have a chance to play in a place that I’ll enjoy living in. I’m excited to go to a winning atmosphere and have coaches that you can trust and who know what they’re doing.
“They started talking to me in June and as soon as they texted me I was excited about it because I’ve been down to San Diego before and it’s a great place. It’s on the beach, the campus is really nice. Everything about the school is great. I like how they run their offense. They use their tight ends a lot, so I’m excited about that.”
Giguiere said it meant “everything” to be able to sign alongside Bowers, his best friend.
“It’s pretty crazy that we got to go through the whole college decision-making process together,” he said. “We both sprained our ankles and were out for like three games (in 2019). We’ve been through a lot together, even throughout the entire offseason, we’ve been working out and running routes together. We’ve been through it all.”
Their parents were pretty happy about the signings.
“He’s got size and speed, which is awesome, but he’s worked hard to get here and I’m proud of him and happy for him,” said Warren Bowers, a former Vintage High lineman who played for Utah State. “It’s been an exciting process for everybody and I think he’s happy to have it behind him, too, and it’ll be fun to see how he moves forward. It’s interesting that a kid from Napa can get that opportunity, but he was just looking for the right place with the right fit for what he’s like and the type of people he likes and that was probably the best fit out of all the options within reason. I think Notre Dame was probably the second choice. Washington is in too big of a city, and he didn’t really pursue Boise State or Washington State. They were in his original thought process, but as time evolved he got other opportunities with a higher scale.”
Though DeAnna pitched for Utah State and Brianna is playing softball at Sacramento State, Warren said no pressure was put on Brock to complete the Division I family package.
“We gave him a lot of crap,” Dad quipped, “saying ‘Don’t be the failure, the one that lets the strand down.’ But as far as making him or asking him to do anything, we just said ‘Hey, what do you want to do?’ and he responded the way he did. I think he’s going to fit in with the South brand of people, for sure. The game’s the game wherever you go. It’s just the fact they love it more there than they do here. It’s obvious by the high schools there being able to participate during the COVID down there and the whole South versus what we’re doing here in this state. This state’s doing a disservice to the youth of this state both academically and athletically.”
DeAnna Bowers said Brock and Brianna were told just to go 100% at whatever activity they chose.
“We threw them into everything — karate, gymnastics — and told them from a young age, ‘If you’re going to play the tuba, play it well.’ But they got into sports and had fantastic experiences.”
She said former Napa High and Oregon standout John Boyett took her son under his wing when Brock broke his collar bone at school playing soccer.
“That was really special for Brock,” she said.
Giguiere also comes from a long line of athletes.
“His great uncle played tight end at Weber State, his grandfather played tight end at Notre Dame, and my sister played college basketball and softball,” said Terry.
Added Conroy, his mom: “His grandfather on my side played basketball and baseball at The Citadel, and his great-grandfather played college basketball. Jack’s claim to fame was he was the biggest baby ever born at his hospital, 13 pounds newborn.
“I’m happy for him,” added Dad. “It’s another step. It’s a good school, a private school, and it will get him ready for life as an adult.”
