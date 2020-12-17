Football: Napa High's Bowers, Giguiere sign with Georgia, San Diego

“It’s pretty crazy that we got to go through the whole college decision-making process together,” he said. “We both sprained our ankles and were out for like three games (in 2019). We’ve been through a lot together, even throughout the entire offseason, we’ve been working out and running routes together. We’ve been through it all.”

“He’s got size and speed, which is awesome, but he’s worked hard to get here and I’m proud of him and happy for him,” said Warren Bowers, a former Vintage High lineman who played for Utah State. “It’s been an exciting process for everybody and I think he’s happy to have it behind him, too, and it’ll be fun to see how he moves forward. It’s interesting that a kid from Napa can get that opportunity, but he was just looking for the right place with the right fit for what he’s like and the type of people he likes and that was probably the best fit out of all the options within reason. I think Notre Dame was probably the second choice. Washington is in too big of a city, and he didn’t really pursue Boise State or Washington State. They were in his original thought process, but as time evolved he got other opportunities with a higher scale.”