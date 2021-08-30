Cal Football Preview: Cal hopes full offseason helps QB Chase Garbers shine

BERKELEY — After a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the California Golden Bears are excited to show off what they hope will be a much more dynamic offense with respected longtime NFL coordinator Bill Musgrave and veteran quarterback Chase Garbers.

Head coach Justin Wilcox brought on Musgrave last season to build on a strong finish to 2019 only to have spring practice cut short after only a few sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then after an abbreviated offseason, the Bears managed to play only four games last season, with one canceled as they arrived at the stadium and another scheduled on short notice.

The results predictably weren’t very good as Cal won just one game and scored 20.3 points per game. That should change this season after a full spring practice and offseason.

“We’ve had a lot more time to communicate, meet, spend on football,” Wilcox said. “Any time you get that, you’re getting better and better every day. If you talk to Chase, he’d tell you the same thing. The comfort level has significantly improved.”