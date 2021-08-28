Pac-12 Football: Five Pac-12 teams still haven't named starters at quarterback

The Sun Devils open the season at home against Southern Utah on Sept. 2.

WASHINGTON

The starting nod for the No. 20 Huskies is going to Dylan Morris. Graduate transfer Patrick O’Brien and heralded freshman Sam Huard are still waiting in the wings.

Morris didn't get much of a chance to prove himself last season as a redshirt freshman. The No. 20 Huskies played just four games in the coronavirus-shortened season, and missed out on the Pac-12 championship game because of too many unavailable players.

Washington opens the season at home against Montana on Sept. 4.

WASHINGTON STATE

Head coach Nick Rolovich has trimmed the race to two: Jayden de Laura and graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano.

De Laura started last season for the Cougs, who were limited to just four games. He threw for 886 yards and five touchdowns. In the offseason, de Laura was suspended from the team after a DUI arrest. He was found not guilty of the misdemeanor charge in July.