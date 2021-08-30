Stanford Football Preview: Stanford resumes normal training after season of long travel

“Keeping that same band of brothers feeling that we can do anything that comes our way,” junior offensive lineman Walter Rouse said. “Anything that anyone throws at us, it doesn't matter. Even though we were 4-2, people still doubt us before this year. It's fine, they can doubt us if they want to. We'll let them doubt us. We'll prove them wrong at the end of the year.”

BOOKER'S BACK

Defensive end Thomas Booker chose to return for his senior season. Earning double majors in economics and communication, he is on track to graduate after the 2022 winter quarter.

Booker finished with 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack while making six starts last season. He also blocked two extra points and recovered a fumble.

“We're looking for a defense to be dominant, getting back to our Stanford defense where we're making tackles for loss, getting after the passer, we're stopping the run on first and second down," Fox said. “Be dominant and that's our goal this year.”

ROSTER CHANGES

Linebacker Tobe Umerah, previously part of one of the team's deeper units, missed all last season while injured and is no longer on the team but is pursuing his degree at the university.