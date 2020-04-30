G League Basketball: New pathway to NBA taking shape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian senior Jalen Green was wooed by the University of Memphis and its fans for months.

Thousands chanted “We want Jalen” at the team’s first event, which he visited this past season, to which he nodded in approval and acknowledgement. Even Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant was in on the sales pitch, doing all he could to convince Green to come to his city.

And then the G League came calling.

Before long, everything — Green’s plans, the trajectory and mission of the G League, perhaps even the landscape of college basketball on some level — changed. When Green signed to become the first to go straight from high school into the G League’s new developmental program that gives elite players an opportunity to make money while spending a year solely majoring in basketball, a new era for the game officially began.

“There’s nothing wrong with college basketball,” Green said. “I have a lot of friends that I played with in college right now. But I just felt this was the best route for me. Being different, I carried that through high school and this was another way that I could carry on being different.”