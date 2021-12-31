Golf: McDermott, 18, wins three-day Grapevine Amateur at Silverado Resort and Spa

Dylan McDermott ended a strong final third of 2021 on the golf course on a very good note by winning the Grapevine Amateur, a 54-hole Troon Saguaro Amateur Series event held Tuesday through Thursday on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

McDermott, who is from Granite Bay in Placer County, played in all five tournaments during the fall season in September and October as a freshman for the University of Colorado men’s golf team.

“He’s a spectacular player,” said Roy Edwards, Colorado’s head coach. “He’s been a joy to have in the program for this season and he’s got an unbelievable future ahead of him. He can be a really special player.

“What drew us to Dylan was you could tell he had an amazing determination to be good. When we talked to him, we talked to a guy that knew how to play the game and what was important to play the game — which you don’t get from 16- and 17-year-old kids very often. And that usually translates into somebody that’s going to get a lot better really quickly and be a really good player.

“And then once he got on campus, just his competitiveness and his work ethic — he’s relatively fearless out there. Those are all recipes for success.”

McDermott’s victory was achieved in wire-to-wire fashion. He led by a two-stroke margin after firing a 4-under-par 68 in the first round on Tuesday. He took a one-shot lead into the final round after shooting a 75 in the second round. He was solid down the stretch in the final round on Thursday, posting a 71 for a one-shot win over two players, Trey Davis of Plumas Lake in Yuba County and Davis McDowell of San Rafael.

McDermott, a 2021 Granite Bay High School graduate, completed the Grapevine Amateur with a 2-under-par 214 total. Players were allowed lift, clean and place in both the fairways and rough due to the soft, wet conditions, caused by recent rains in the area.

The weather during the week added to the already challenging conditions.

It was cold with overcast skies and a high temperature of 41 for the first round.

It was cool with intermittent rain for most of the day, with a high temperature of 47, winds from the west between 5-10 mph, and brief sunshine late during the second round.

It was cool again with partly cloudy skies, some sun, a light breeze, and temperatures in the low 50s on Thursday.

“Everybody has to deal with it,” McDermott, 18, said of the weather. “You just have to know that, so you can’t like make any excuses or anything. You’ve just got to go out and play your own game and luckily, I played pretty well this week.”

McDermott, the Player of the Year for the Junior Tour of Northern California’s 2018-19 season, saved par on the 187-yard, par-3 15th hole when his pitch shot from off the green stopped a foot from the pin. It was one of the key shots of his round.

“I just wanted to get roll on it. So out of the rough, I put it back in my stance and just let it kind of take its own path,” he said. “It was just a low kind of runner. I felt pretty comfortable over it, because it’s just a shot where if you get it on line, it will just take its own way to the hole.”

McDermott birdied the par-5, 521-yard 16th hole as his approach shot landed five feet from the hole.

“It was the key one coming down the stretch, because Davis was really making a run there,” said McDermott. “That one kind of helped me feel like I could really pull it out.”

He made pars on No. 17 and 18.

His final round also featured birdies on the par-5, 536-yard fifth hole and the par-5, 521-yard ninth hole.

His only bogeys of the day came on the par-4, 431-yard sixth hole and par-4, 413-yard 13th hole.

Afterward, he was presented with the tournament trophy by Edwards, Chairman of the Troon Saguaro Amateur Series. The Troon Saguaro Amateur Series is a world-ranked amateur tournament series of 10 events in 2021-22. The Grapevine Amateur is the ninth event of the 2021-22 series year. The Series concludes with the 2022 Saguaro Amateur at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Arizona, Jan. 3-5.

“I’d say overall, I played pretty well,” said McDermott, named to the All-Sierra Foothill League team for Granite Bay. “It’s just my putting that I really struggled with. And so coming down the stretch, there was definitely a little nerve wracking over some of those putts. But every other part of my game I felt good about.”

The key, said McDermott, was keeping the ball in the fairway and not worrying about distance, on account of the conditions.

“It was just really trying to keep it in play,” he said. “I wasn’t worried about distance at all, because nobody’s going to get a lot of distance because it’s so wet. I was just trying to hit fairways.

“The challenge was really the greens. They had some really tough pins.”

It was McDermott’s first time playing at Silverado, the host of the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship in September. He was at Silverado in October of 2015 to watch the Frys.com Open, a PGA Tour event.

“This was the first pro tournament I ever came out to. It’s really exciting to get to play the course and actually win out here,” he said.

“I haven’t been playing the best the past couple weeks. I was a little nervous about that. But I feel like I always play better in tournaments anyway. So I was happy to come out here and actually prove that to myself.

“I’d say my second round was iffy. I kind of struggled out there, didn’t make too many putts and had a couple errant drives, which really hurts me because I’m a shorter hitter. But I ended up coming out today and played a lot better and hit almost every fairway. So that was good.”

The Grapevine Amateur had a field of 105 players – a combination of college and junior players and amateurs. It’s the fourth Troon Saguaro Amateur Series event at Silverado in the last three years.

Northern California Golf Association rules officials were on hand for the event. Troon Saguaro Amateur Series events are planned for Silverado in both July and December of 2022.

“The players love it. It’s a great test of golf. A great experience for everyone,” said Edwards.

“It’s unbelievable, actually, how good a shape the golf course is in considering the rain and what they’ve had to do to get ready. Awesome job by the (Silverado) staff. Everything was top-notch. So really a championship feel for the players as they’ve battled through those conditions. You’re seeing some better scores today as a result. Some awesome golf. It’s a tough golf course anyway, so when you add the conditions into it, it really makes it tough for these guys.”

There were 14 players within four shots of the lead going into the final round.

Davis (70-74-71 – 215) and McDowell (71-73-71 – 215) tied for second at 1-under. McDowell closed with birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 18. Davis had birdies on Nos. 16 and 18.

Griffin Rhoads of Huntington Beach (73-75-69 – 217), Brendan Gonzalez of Orange, CA (75-71-71 – 217), Jaden Cantafio of Orange, CA (72-73-72 – 217) and Shane French of San Diego (75-71-71 – 217) tied for fourth.

Mark Stephens of Davis (73-74-71 – 218) and Ngai (Kelvin) Si of Macau (73-74-71 – 218) tied for eighth.

Marc Engellenner of Rocklin (74-76-69 – 219), Phillip Kench of Del Mar (75-73-71 – 219), and Lincoln Melcher of Burbank (75-71-73 – 219) tied for 10th.

“It really is a great field here,” said Edwards. “To see all these players compete out here at Silverado has been awesome, and to have Dylan win it over all those guys is special. He led wire-to-wire here, which is hard to do anywhere.

“Leading wire to wire, on a really tough track, and winning with a lot of guys chasing him is incredible. He’s a future superstar, for sure.”

Engellenner, the winner of the 100th Sacramento City Men’s Golf Championship in June at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex’s Alister MacKenzie Golf Course, agrees with Edwards.

“I’ve had the fortune of playing against him a couple of times, both at my club, at Catta Verdera (Country Club in Lincoln) and we’ve been paired together in tournaments. Fantastic kid. Good, wonderful attitude. Big things are in his future. Not just today,” said Engellenner, a resident of Rocklin (Placer County).

“Having somebody that young be that seasoned and that good is really something you would expect more so out of a junior or senior in college. It’s a bright future for him.”

McDermott owns a pair of third-place finishes at the Sacramento City Men’s Championship.

McDermott played in the California Amateur Championship in June at The Preserve Golf Course in Carmel and the U.S. Junior Amateur, a U.S. Golf Association event, in July at The Country Club of North Carolina, Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

McDermott has had two top-10 finishes for Colorado.

He was third at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Classic in October at Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana.

He tied for eighth in September at the Gene Miranda Air Force Falcon Invitational at the U.S. Air Force Academy on the Eisenhower Blue Course and Eisenhower Silver Course in Colorado Springs, Colo.