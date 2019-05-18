It’s tough on parents when their child goes off to college 2,400 miles away, but Napa’s David Fitzgerald could have plenty of opportunities to see his son play football for Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
As a pilot for United Airlines, the hub of which is at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Fitzgerald lucked out when son Michael Fitzgerald decided to play for the Spartans’ NCAA Division III program.
Fitzgerald put it in writing at a ceremony Friday in the Gasser Center at Justin-Siena, where the senior starred in football and lacrosse for four years. He plans to major in mechanical engineering.
After signing the letter of commitment, he prefaced his speech by thanking and hugging his mom, Kathy, with his eyes closed.
“She’s always been there for me. I know this year hasn’t been particularly easy for her, but she’s always there, whether I want her to be or not,” he smiled. “She’s always finds a way.”
As the wife of a pilot, perhaps airfare will be easier to come by.
Fitzgerald also thanked Braves football head coach Brandon “Coach B” LaRocco.
“Coach B has really impacted my life in a number of ways. He really helped me become the person that I am today,” he said, before pointing out strength and conditioning coach Edd Ghiringhelli.
“Edd has been a great mentor to me personally. A lot of you guys know I’m in the weight room a lot, and all of that has to do with Edd helping me with training and how to take care of my body. I can’t thank Edd enough.”
LaRocco will certainly miss his 5-foot-10, 175 middle linebacker.
“I would describe Michael as the epitome of I want as a Justin-Siena football player – somebody who’s responsible in the classroom, puts in the time in the weight room in the offseason, and succeeds on the field through intelligence and technical execution,” the third-year head coach said told the audience, before turning to Fitzgerald.
“Another thing I respect most about you is that you’re a coach on the field, and that saved my butt many times when I gave wrong calls or missed a call. I know you’re not someone who’s comfortable being in the spotlight in a leadership position, but you did a really good job of it this year. Our team doesn’t work this season without you being a pivotal player on offense, defense and special teams, so I’m very proud of you, Michael. Congratulations. Case Western Reserve has picked up a really good football player.”
Other family members on hand included his twin sister, Rachael, and his brother. Eric, a 2017 Justin-Siena graduate who played three of his four seasons of Braves football on the varsity squad. He is now a sophomore majoring in aerospace engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona.
Rachael just finished her fourth year of Justin-Siena lacrosse herself and will begin majoring in biochemistry in the fall at Chico State, where she plans to play club lacrosse. She used to be in cheer for the Napa Saints when Michael played for the youth football organization.
“I’ve been cheering for him since I was about 6 years old, so it’s pretty cool to see him sign to play in college,” she said. “He’s been playing football longer than lacrosse, so he loves that sport even more.”
Fitzgerald said he chose his major because of the robotics program at Justin-Siena.
“I got involved with that and fell in love with it. It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun, and now I want to keep doing it, and mechanical engineering is kind of that bridge that’s best suited for it.”
He visited the Case Western Reserve campus in March.
“I was only there one day, so I wouldn’t say I fell in love with it, and this was before I even committed to Case,” he recalled. “At that point I was just feeling out the campus – what I liked, what I didn’t like. But I’ve been in Napa my whole life, so going into a big city like Cleveland is definitely a new thing, and I’m hoping I can explore a little bit while I’m there and see what it has to offer. I know there are a lot of museums around there.”
He looks forward to experiencing another part of the country.
“Part of me is excited, part of me is nervous,” he said. “I’ve done the transition from middle school to high school, but it’s not nearly the same because it’s all Napa. I was born and raised here, so it’s definitely going to be a new experience to live outside that for an extended period of time.”
He said he also looks forward to being a student-athlete for four more years.
“I’ve been playing since second grade and (time management) is certainly something I’ve developed over the years. Some would say quite poorly, but it gives me something to do, particularly in college. Engineering majors need something to get their minds off it – it can’t just be school, school, school, or you’ll burn out.”
Meanwhile, he may find out Ohio is football, football, football. In fact, the Cleveland Browns have their own version of the Oakland Raiders’ Black Hole, the Dawg Pound.
“I’ve threatened my dad that I’m going to hop on the Browns fan bandwagon,” he said. “I’ve heard the fans there are crazy – in a good way. Hopefully I get to attend a couple of games.”
He met some of the coaches of the Spartans, who went 8-2 last fall.
“They were very friendly, they knew what they were talking about, and they obviously wanted me to go there,” he said. “What stuck out to me was their willingness to help their players on the academic side of things because Case is obviously a very tough school. A lot of the players are engineering majors, so one of their big emphases is helping those players maintain their grades, which really impressed me.”
Fitzgerald was a key player for this spring’s Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team, which picked up the first two playoff wins in program history before falling at No. 1 seed Novato in a North Coast Section Division 2 semifinal on Tuesday. But he never really considered playing college lacrosse.
“I love to play football – you can ask anyone who knows me – and I can’t imagine my life, really, without it,” he said. “I’ve been playing lacrosse since eighth grade and some of the colleges I applied to had Division I football, which I knew I wasn’t going to play, but they also had club lacrosse. But football was always the priority.”
But he said lacrosse has kept him in shape for football.
Fitzgerald is the first Justin-Siena football player LaRocco has helped moved on to play for a four-year school.
“Aidan Willard going to Oregon State was technically my first, but his recruitment was more or less done by the time I became head coach,” LaRocco said after the ceremony.
“We have a lot of high-academic kids on our team and we tell them, ‘Use football as a vehicle to help you to keep playing and use it to help you get into really good schools that are going to provide you with a good opportunity,’ and Michael has done exactly that.”
LaRocco said he didn’t see Fitzgerald, who played only two varsity seasons, as a college player until this past fall.
“For a kid his size to play ‘Mike’ linebacker and to be as successful as he was, it took the intangibles, and you can see those things carrying over to the next level,” the coach said. “He can get bigger and stronger – that’ll happen with time – but his football IQ, his ability to make tackles in the hole against guys that are significantly bigger than him, it’s really impressive.”