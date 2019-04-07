One of the best local women’s golfers to come out of the Napa Valley is back in town for one last tournament as an amateur.
Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena graduate and member of the University of Oregon women’s golf team, is playing in the Silverado Showdown on the North Course of Silverado Resort and Spa through Tuesday in what will likely be her last time playing the course before she attempts to make the LPGA Tour.
“It’s great,” Scavo said of being back in Napa after she completed her first round on Sunday. “I played high school golf here and I know a lot of the members. It’s just good to see their faces and they’ve always been really supportive of me throughout my career. It’s really nice.”
Scavo didn’t have her best day on the course Sunday but finished strong, as did the rest of the Ducks. She double-bogeyed No. 3 and bogeyed holes 5, 6 and 14, but finished her day with a birdie on 17 and a par on 18 to sit at 3-over par 75, tied for 33rd in the 90-person field.
As a team, the Ducks got off to a slow start as well, hitting into four double-bogeys and even a triple-bogey in the front nine. But they racked up 10 birdies on the back nine to end the first round in eighth place at 9-over par.
“Our team and I, we all kind of got out to a slow start. But we finished really strong, which was really positive going into tomorrow,” said Scavo, who golfed as the top seed for the Ducks on Sunday.
Scavo’s prep accomplishments are well documented. She was named Marin County Athletic League Player of the Year all four of her years at Justin and qualified for the California High School Golf Championships every year as well, all accolades that helped her net the Napa Valley Register 2014-15 Female Athlete of the Year award when she was a senior.
“She was this short, little, young girl, but boy, did she have tenacity,” said Justin-Siena head coach Ray Graziani. “She was out there to win every time she stepped on the golf course.”
Scavo was so tenacious that Graziani gave her the moniker “Bulldog.”
Graziani said he knew she was special from her freshman year at Justin, but the one story that sticks out came from the state meet that season. Scavo, who was 13 or 14 at the time, was at even-par through six holes and had a beautiful shot that landed on the green. But when she was approaching to putt, she touched the ball slightly. She fessed up to the marshal, who told her the infraction was a one-stroke penalty. To make matters worse, she missed the following putt to double-bogey the hole.
“Now, for most golfers that I know, let alone freshmen, new golfers of the world, that would fluster them to a point to where the rest of their round is done,” Graziani said.
But Scavo isn’t your typical golfer. How’d she react to her mishap?
“She shot even-par the rest of the day,” Graziani said. “She shot 2-over for the tournament. I believe she came in third in state that year as a freshman, and that’s when I knew that her mindset and her tenacity were greater than anything I’d ever seen.”
Scavo used that tenacity to become one of the best golfers ever from Justin and secure an athletic scholarship to Oregon, where she’s been a vital member of the team since the moment she stepped foot on campus.
As a freshman, she helped the Ducks reach match play of the 2016 NCAA Championships, a feat hasn’t been matched since.
From there, she solidified herself as one of the top golfers on the team and has moved seamlessly into a leadership role this year for her final go-round.
“There have of course been ups and downs – that’s typical – but overall I’ve just really grown as a person and have met some really awesome people,” Scavo said about her career at Oregon. “Overall I’ve just really, really enjoyed my experience. I tell people that going to Oregon is the gift that keeps on giving.”
First-year Oregon head coach Derek Radley said his transition to leading a new group this season went as smoothly as it did in large part because of Scavo. He actually recruited her when she in high school and he was coaching at Arizona and watched her play and grow as a golfer through Pac-12 matches.
Radley raved about how she’s matured – not just as a golfer, but as a person, too.
He said that Scavo, who is quiet-mannered by nature, has opened up more this year. He saw it when the team was invited to country music star Toby Keith’s house for an event during the Schooner Classic in Oklahoma back in September.
“He had music playing, there was dancing, they had dinner, they had games, and she’s up there dancing in front of everybody,” he said with a chuckle. “She’s just kind of a big goofball at times, and we’ll laugh and make funny jokes, but she’s really come out of her shell and I think developed into somebody that I can personally say is a proud representative of the program and the university who is going to go on to do great things and is just a great role model for the younger kids.”
One of Scavo’s fans is Radley’s son, who’s still not quite old enough to pronounce “Kathleen,” so he calls her “Caffeine.”
Scavo and the Radleys have grown close during his first year in Eugene. She routinely goes to church every Sunday with his family.
Having that personal connection has helped Radley mentor and teach Scavo, giving her any last lessons he can provide before she tries to make the jump to the pros after this season.
One of the biggest things he’s tried to work with her on is her intensity about the game. The passion that makes her such a good golfer can be a double-edged sword.
But this year, she’s calmed those nerves and realized that there’s more to life than just being good at golf. That’s not to say she’s mailing it in this year. Rather, she’s playing more relaxed.
“I’m just still trying to have fun and enjoy the game,” she said. “I’ve kind of realized over my college career that golf doesn’t define you as a person, but it’s something that I’ve always really enjoyed doing and something that I’ve always had a passion for. I think to be successful, you have to always have that passion, have that fire to want to do well, want to work hard, and to enjoy the process and the journey.”
Scavo’s journey still has several legs to be completed. After the Silverado Showdown concludes Tuesday, the Ducks have their conference meet a week and a half later, followed by the ever important NCAA Regionals. Their performance at regionals will decide if they qualify for the NCAA Championships, which run May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Course in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Ducks should have a good shot to get there, as they’re currently ranked 24th in the nation.
After the season wraps up, Scavo plans on playing in several amateur tournaments over summer before heading off to qualifying school to pursue her dream of becoming a professional golfer.
Before any of that happens, Scavo will enjoy her several days this week back in a familiar place. She’s excited to go eat at Bistro Don Giovanni and see friends and family from the area.
“It’s pretty wild that she’s already gone through her college days and she has more great things to look forward to,” Graziani said. “I’m looking forward to seeing her and wishing her the best for her future and what she decides to do. … I’m excited to see where she goes next.”