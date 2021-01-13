Lacrosse: Goller brothers have sticks, will travel

Jack, of course, likes Colby for the same reasons.

“I really like the coaching staff at Colby,” he said. “They expressed interest in me as soon as they saw me play, and that meant a lot to me. They told me all about Colby and their program and all of the awesome experiences that I could have at Colby. I like that they encourage the lacrosse players to study abroad, and I think that could be a life changing experience. Most programs do not allow their athletes to study abroad. I also am very intrigued by the alumni network at Colby. Last year during the uncertain times of the pandemic, Colby pledged to get all seniors jobs within three months of graduation.”

In head coach Guy Van Arsdale’s third season at the helm, Colby’s last full season in the spring of 2019 saw it go 8-6 in New England Small College Athletic Conference play before falling 12-9 to Williams College in the playoffs. The game story Mules’ website at colbyathletics.com said it was one of Colby’s most successful seasons in recent history.

It also said of the late April game that “snow began fall haphazardly as the third quarter began.” If Jack thought Pennsylvania was cold, wait till he goes even farther north.