Prolific Prep head coach Billy McKnight has overcome many challenges in his coaching career – from shellacking LaMelo Ball and Top 25-ranked Spire Academy last week, to balancing a wedding around basketball season.
Yet nothing may have been as daunting as being thrown into operating the Napa Valley College scoreboard for the first time Friday evening. The overwhelming challenge gave the coach a front row seat to see his past life and his current clash, as Shantou University of China used a strong second half to power past Prolific Prep’s post-graduate team, Golden State Prep, 66-51.
“I think this exhibition really benefits both sides, with the Chinese team coming over and seeing competition that they haven’t played against before and sometimes seeing more athletic players than their used to seeing,” McKnight said. “For our guys, playing against an international team is a great thing and, personally for me, it is a chance to see old friends. I just really enjoy when they come over from China.”
McKnight was the head coach for two years at Shantou, a school five hours north of Hong Kong in the Guangdong Province. Shantou has made many trips to the United States over the years, but usually during the summer. Head coach Bill Tomlinson changed things up this year and decided to make the trip during the winter to square off with teams in the middle of basketball season.
“We first stopped in Los Angeles and took on Veritas Prep and we are getting everybody’s shot, which is good for us and opens us up,” Tomlinson said. “I took the kids to see the Clippers and Warriors so they could see Stephen Curry. They turn on the ESPN and there are games on. I wanted them to experience American basketball season, so coming in and getting these tough games has been good for us. The intensity, the atmosphere of American basketball is what I wanted to show them.”
Sungwei “Ray-Ray” Zhu, a 6-foot-9 stretch, led Shantou with a game-high 28 points while pulling down eight rebounds and nabbing four steals.
Golden State Prep was without top 100 2019 Virginia Tech commit Emmanuel Miller because of a nagging leg issue.
“We are getting everybody when they are focusing on basketball,” Tomlinson said. “In the summer time, people are in their holiday mode. They aren’t thinking basketball. They are playing it, but they aren’t playing it. We wanted to get to play everybody when they are in their season, at their peak playing in January.”
The visitors from China were red-hot to start the contest, opening the game on an 8-1 run. Shooting guard Guowei Chen provided the offense for the early run, knocking down his first five shots before a couple of quick timeouts from Golden State Prep stopped the bleeding. Chen ended up with 18 points.
The hosts received a solid boost from guard Trent Blakeshire, who scored a team-high 23 points while pulling down five rebounds.
“Chen is one of the best shooters I have ever coached, and Ray-Ray can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket. He can play inside and outside for us,” Tomlinson said. “We are lucky to have Ray-Ray and Chen. If we don’t have them we just don’t win. That is my Stephen Curry and LeBron James.”
The larger Chinese squad excelled on the boards, outpacing the hosts 40-20. Even with its large height disadvantage, Golden State Prep rallied to take a 32-29 lead at the halftime break. The second half was all Shantou, however.
Lucas Saleh added a solid burst of energy for Golden State Prep, as the small forward out of Napa scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. Also filling up the stat sheet for the hosts was guard Kymani Luh-deee, with 13 points and six rebounds.
Golden State Prep went cold to start the second half and couldn’t recover, scoring only eight points in the first 12 minutes. Zhu, meanwhile, scored 20 of his 28 in the second half, including a thunderous dunk late in the game.
Next up for Shantou is Wednesday’s 8 p.m. game against Prolific Prep at Calistoga High.
“It will be a great experience for my guys to play against some of their kids,” Tomlinson said. “You never know where some of those kids are going to end up. Could be in the NBA in a year or two.”