Men's College Basketball: First-year USF coach Todd Golden leading Dons his unique way

SAN FRANCISCO — Those who know Todd Golden best are amazed by his even-keel temperament when facing the most pressure packed of circumstances. He's unflappable on the University of San Francisco sideline, unfazed despite being among the youngest head coaches in the country.

Those who know him best also realize Golden has always been ready for this challenge, built for this job.

Still, some pals and colleagues have a little fun and good-naturedly beg Golden to get more spirited, maybe let loose just a little, or perhaps go on an out-of-character rant at the referees for a serious change of pace.

Golden just can't seem to do it — he is already developing a nice rapport with the officials, picking his battles. So it might be a while before he gets a technical considering he hasn't really come close to losing his cool so far, with the Dons (20-11) preparing for their West Coast Conference tournament opener Friday against either LMU or San Diego in Las Vegas. USF is in fifth place in the league, trailing Pacific and three probable NCAA Tournament teams Gonzaga, BYU and Saint Mary's.

“I’ve tried a couple times this year, but no dice,” Golden joked.