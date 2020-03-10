Men's College Basketball: Pac-12 Tournament could be a wild ride in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Pac-12 had one of the closest conference races in the country during the regular season. Five teams were within two games of the lead heading into the final week and No. 13 Oregon clinched the title on the last day of the season.

The parity should make for a fun conference tournament.

The Pac-12 Tournament starts Wednesday under the bright lights in Las Vegas, and there could be a bit of chaos before a champion is crowned Saturday.

"It's a wide-open tournament," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “We hope we have seven NCAA Tournament teams. The other teams are going to try and get their spot.”

A year ago, the Ducks became the second team to win four games in four days to take the tournament title.

This season, Oregon clinched its third regular-season season title in five years by beating Stanford last Saturday. That gave the Ducks the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and a first-round bye along with UCLA, Arizona State and Southern California.

An automatic NCAA Tournament berth goes to the team crowned champion Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, but there's plenty more at stake with multiple teams fighting for at-large berths.