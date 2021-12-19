Men’s College Basketball: Pioneers hope to turn things around in 2022

The Pacific Union College men’s basketball team was to host Menlo on Sunday afternoon, hoping to pull out its first win of the season before taking a 20-day hiatus from competition.

It was to be a measuring stick for the Pioneers, to see if they could improve on an 88-50 road loss to the Oaks five weeks before on Nov. 13.

It had already been more than two weeks since the Pioneers (0-6) last played, falling 78-48 to Dominican of San Rafael on Dec. 1 and 87-70 to Lincoln of Oakland — coached by former NBA star Gary Payton — on Dec. 3 in home games.

Leading the way against Dominican with 17 points was Jordan Lopez, who was 5 for 9 from the 3-point arc. Victor Wariso added 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, and Chris Jones 7 points, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Trayvon Little supplied 4 points and a team-high 5 rebounds off the bench, while Richard Corona added 4 points and 3 rebounds. Kyle Durham chipped in 3 points and 3 boards, fellow starter Jason Vasquez had 2 points and 4 boards, and Aaron Xavier had 2 points and 3 rebounds in just four minutes of playing time off the bench.

Pioneers head coach Michael Escobedo also coaches the women’s team, which is 0-7 and will return from a month break when it hosts Lincoln on Jan. 6.

Pacific Union, a NAIA school, could have found some solace in its men losing by just 30 points to Dominican, a larger NCAA Division II program that had routed them by 46 points in San Rafael the night before in an exhibition game.

“It was a good opportunity for us to get out and play a bigger, more athletic and disciplined, well-coached team, so I was thankful for that opportunity,” Escobedo said of the 30-point loss to Dominican. “Our guys gave them a good battle. We played them last night over there in San Rafael and our guys came out flat, with no sense of urgency, and I thought we did a better job of game-planning tonight and the guys did a better job of playing with heart and grit and toughness. I was proud of them for that.

“We’re moving towards improving every day. That’s the big thing for us in the preseason. We’ve been playing tough preseason matchups, which is good for us.”

Escobedo’s hiring was announced Aug. 6. He was ready to coach both the men and women after he coached the men and his wife, Katherine, coached the women at Mendocino College in Ukiah.

“Getting the job late, I tried to schedule as many games as I could, and I think we gave these guys as many opportunities to play as possible,” he said.

“We had just played (an exhibition game against Division II) Chico State the week before Thanksgiving and were down by 9 at half. We kinda ran out of gas and ended up losing by 26, but I was really proud of the guys. (The Wildcats) were ranked No. 12 in the nation in Division II and historically have really good, tough teams. But we went up there and challenged them. I was proud of that performance.

“We’re a really young team and inexperienced. We have two seniors (Jones and Wariso) playing now. Our third senior, Malik Skillern, has been battling (injuries from) a really tough car crash, so we’ve been missing his presence. He’s a really quick, athletic guard that can shoot the ball.

“I thought Chris came out (in the Dominican rematch) and brought some energy and put some pressure on their guards and did a great job creating shots for his teammates. He’s a guard out of Georgia, a really tough, good kid who really brings heart to our team despite battling some ankle injuries he suffered at the Bushnell tournament up in Oregon. He’d missed some games and tonight did a great job playing on that ankle for the first time in a while.”

Escobedo said Lopez, a freshman, “did some good things” — along with Wariso, out of Elk Grove’s Monterey Trail High by way of Cosumnes River College. Durham, a freshman, is also from the Sacramento area.

“Vic always plays hard. His shots were going down today, but he was finding the open man, too, and playing hard defensively,” the coach said. “I thought Kyle did well, too.

“Everyone’s playing out of position, with us being so small this year, but everyone’s really battling hard and learning on the go. I think we have a lot of heart and we have a lot of potential with being such a young group and having some guys that we’re learning from as seniors.”

Escobedo expects the University of Antelope Valley and UC Merced to be the teams to beat in the California Pacific Conference this season. But he expects the Pioneers to put up a good fight.

“We’re NAIA, but there’s a lot of competition here, a lot of high-level athletes, high-level talent,” he said, “and so it’s a great opportunity for all of our players and coaching staff to be here and a part of it.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.