SANTA CLARA — All the playing time players like Willie Caruso and Trey Wertz got as freshman last season at Santa Clara is paying off early this year.
Caruso had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Wertz scored 18 to help Santa Clara wrap up a perfect three-game homestand to start the season with a 70-62 victory over Washington State on Tuesday night.
“One of the silver linings of our situation last season is some of our young guys were really baptized through fire right out of the gate,” coach Herb Sendek said. “Those guys gained some good experience. Now we’ve been able to add another wave of newcomers that gives us more depth than we had in the past.”
The Broncos (3-0) followed up wins over Division III UC Santa Cruz and Cal Poly by pulling away from the Cougars (1-1) in the second half as they opened the season with three straight wins for the first time since going 5-0 in 2012-13.
“We knew we had a tough schedule but we knew we were a completely different team from last year,” Caruso said. “We just tried to do the stuff we do every day in practice and bring the energy. It’s great to be 3-0.”
Isaac Bonton scored 19 points and CJ Elleby added 10 but Washington State struggled offensively in coach Kyle Smith’s second game on the job.
The game turned in a stretch beginning early in the second half when the Cougars couldn’t buy a basket. Santa Clara used an 8-0 run over a span of more than six minutes as Washington State went 0-for-8 from the field with four turnovers.
“We were down four and played like we were down 14,” Smith said. “That can happen on the road. We learn our lesson and get better.”
Wertz capped that spurt with a layup that made it 54-44 before Bonton hit back-to-back layups. The Broncos answered with a 9-1 run capped by a layup by Caruso that made it 63-49.
Santa Clara made 6 of 8 shots to start the game before things tightened up defensively a bit. The Broncos still had the edge at the half when Tahj Eaddy made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to make it 41-38 at the break.
The Broncos came into this season with high hopes after returning their top five scorers from a team that went 16-15 a year ago. They hoped to get off to a fast start with seven of their first eight games at home and have done that so far, even getting a win against a Pac-12 team.
Santa Clara visits Stanford on Saturday night.
Stanford 86, Long Beach State 58
STANFORD — Sophomore Jaiden Delaire keeps things simple. It’s the message he receives from the coaching staff every day.
“I want to play as hard as I can consistently and limit turnovers,” Delaire said after scoring a career-high 14 points in helping Stanford beat Long Beach State 86-58 on Tuesday night.
Freshman Tyrell Terry also had 14 points, Oscar da Silva added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinal (3-0), which is off to its best start in three years.
“I am thrilled with the idea of keeping the turnovers down,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “If we compete like that on the defensive end, good things are going to happen.”
Max De Geest scored 13 points to lead the Beach. Jordan Griffin, the team’s lone senior, added 12.
“I was disappointed that we weren’t more ready to play,” Long Beach State coach Dan Monson said. “I think a lot of credit has got to go to Stanford. They were the aggressor early and got the good shots. Our guys got frustrated and tried to make it up on the other end. Really, it snowballed on us.”
Terry’s dunk six minutes into the second half put the Cardinal ahead by 38 points.
Griffin sparked an 11-0 run for the Beach with a 3-pointer on the next possession but Stanford had the game well in hand by that point.
Stanford began pulling away after the first media timeout and eventually built a 21-point advantage with 4:43 left in the first half. Terry hit a layup with 17 seconds left in the half and Stanford took a 47-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Cardinal took advantage of 12 Long Beach State turnovers in the first half to score 18 points. Stanford also outscored the Beach in the paint by a 30-8 margin.
“We’re still young and any time you can have success builds confidence,” Haase said. “They’ve worked hard this offseason to put themselves in this position.”
The combination of Stanford freshmen Terry and Spencer Jones has been making up for the loss of KZ Okpala, who left school early for the NBA draft after last season. Terry has shown a nice inside-outside game thus far and Jones has recorded all his points to date by way of the 3-pointer. “Stanford’s freshmen are very talented,” Monson said. “A lot of freshmen come in offensively talented, but I was impressed with Stanford defensively. For having two freshmen in the lineup, their team defense was very good.”
Mike Montgomery was the color analyst with play-by-play man Roxy Bernstein for the game. Montgomery is in the Athletic Hall of Fame for both programs. Montgomery played for Long Beach State in the 1960s and was a 2002 inductee into the LBSU Athletics Hall of Fame, while he was inducted in 2005 into the Stanford Hall of Fame after 18 seasons as head coach of the Cardinal.
Long Beach State meets its first ranked opponent of the season when it travels to No. 18 Saint Mary’s on Thursday.