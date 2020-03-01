Men's College Basketball: Wills leads Stanford past No. 21 Colorado, 74-62

Wills ended a nearly four-minute drought with a short jumper and Colorado missed its next seven shots.

“Our guys showed a lot of heart to come back, (but) it’s hard to come back and win,” Boyle said. “We cut it to three, but coming out of a timeout, we turned it over. We got two turnovers in the second half taking the ball out of bounds, and they’re not pressing. It’s hard to credit Stanford when you’re just inept at taking the ball out of bounds.”

Except for a two-point deficit early, the Cardinal led the majority of the contest.

“We know we’re a team on the bubble,” Wills said. “We talked about at the end of this game we’d either be out of the tournament or still having a chance.”

Stanford led by as many as 15 at 35-20 with 2:27 remaining to play.

The Buffaloes scored the final eight points to pull within seven at 35-28 at the intermission.

“I feel like our team has lost its defensive will, it’s all gone out the window,” Buffaloes center Evan Battey said. “We try to think how we can get out to a strong start in a game and for some reason we just don’t have it. We’re going to find it.”

Stanford visits Oregon State on Thursday.