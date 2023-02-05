ANGWIN — The Pacific Union College men’s basketball team seemed on a mission this weekend to get some payback in California Pacific Conference play.

The Pioneers doubled their number of Cal Pac victories with a pair of wins over visiting Arizona teams, 62-59 over Benedictine Mesa on Friday night and 74-67 over Park University Gilbert on Saturday night, at the Covered Wagon.

On Sunday afternoon, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University of Prescott beat the Pioneers again, 84-71, dropping them to 4-21 overall and 4-12 in the conference.

Pacific Union opened 2023 with an 0-3 trip to Arizona, falling 79-70 to Park, 79-61 to Embry-Riddle, and 81-70 to Benedictine.

“We were up by 15 points or so in each game and then we kind of fell off a little bit, got undisciplined at the end,” first-year Pioneers head coach Jordan Greenwell said. “Also, we didn’t have a full team then. We were missing juniors Donald Jackson and Anthony Lopez.”

A month later, with 6-foot junior guard Jackson and 6-foot junior point guard Lopez back in the lineup, Pacific Union turned the 11-point loss to Benedictine into a three-point win and the nine-point loss to Park into a seven-point victory.

Lopez, a Bronx native who played for Florida International University, had a game-high 18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. Ricky Hamilton-Holland, a Vacaville High graduate and 6-foot-2 junior guard, added 9 point and 5 boards. Donald Jackson Jr, a 6-foot junior guard out of Stockton, had 7 points. Lorenzo Lentini, a 2021 Vacaville High graduate, added 6 points and 3 rebounds.

“I felt like we had a good shot today because we came into the game with a full team, outside of one — we were missing (5-foot-11 senior point guard-center) Gyasi Farries, one of our better defenders,” Greenwell said after Thursday’s win. “We’ve played about half the season not at full strength, but now we are.”

Adding 7 points and 6 rebounds was Trayvon Little, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward out of Edison High in Stockton. Also with 7 points was Shemarr Parker, a 6-foot-4 junior guard-forward from the Bronx.

Greenwell said Little, Parker and Lopez all played great defense, and that Lopez also set the tone on offense.

“Anthony started going (to the hoop) early and then he started passing after that,” Greenwell said. “Also, Lorenzo, even when he’s not scoring as much, he’s doing a lot for us because they have to honor him because he can shoot the ball really well and he plays good defense.

“Harkaran Sidhu also played very well for us today,” he said of the 6-foot-5 junior from Roseville, who had 4 points and 6 rebounds. “Usually he plays the 4 spot (power forward), but he had to guard a bigger, stronger guy today and he did a good job with that. Ricky played good minutes. He’s one of our better defenders; he always plays well. He hit his threes today and that helped us a lot.

“Sterlen Thomas (a 2017 Vacaville High graduate and 6-foot-3 guard-forward) is another one of our better players. He didn’t play many minutes tonight, but he was on the bench being a good teammate, so we appreciate that.

“We only played nine tonight and Kyle Durham also played very well,” the coach said of the 6-foot-3 sophomore guard-forward from Sacramento by way of Morgan State, who had 4 points. “He’s been trying to find his rhythm on offense this year and I think he’s finding that now and becoming a better defender for us. All that comes into play.”

It was no fluke that the Pioneers held Mesa to 22 fewer points and Park to 12 fewer than last month.

“We’ve been working on strictly defense this year — definitely in our last few practices — so I think it really carried over and helped us today,” Greenwell said.

Against Park on Friday, Thomas had a game-high 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, Hamilton-Holland 12 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, and Lopez 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Also scoring for the Pioneers were Jackson (7 points), Sidhu (7 points), Durham (6 points, 5 boards), Little (6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Parker (4 points, 3 boards), Lentini (2 points, 6 assists, 2 steals) and freshman Austin Moore (1 point, 2 boards).

With juniors Julius Bosque and Aaron Xavier and sophomores David Castaneda and Connor Virnig also on the roster, the Pioneers could have as many as 13 returners next season.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.