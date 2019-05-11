Eight schools, four from the north and four from the south, will compete in the 2019 California Community College Athletic Association Men’s Golf State Championships at Silverado Resort and Spa on Monday.
Hosted by Napa Valley College, the one-day, 36-hole event will be played on the par-72, 6,793-yard North Course and crown individual and team champions.
The 60-player field includes 12 golfers who advanced from their respective regional as individuals, as they are not members of the qualifying teams.
Reedley College, San Jose City College, Folsom Lake College and Fresno City College qualified out of the north.
College of the Canyons (Santa Clarita), Mt. San Antonio College (Walnut), Santa Barbara City College and Cypress College advanced out of the south.
“We are privileged and honored to be hosting at Silverado,” said Bob Freschi, NVC’s head golf coach and the event manager. “To host at Silverado and to host at this venue is pretty incredible and special for these men that are playing in it and experiencing a PGA Tour venue course. We are looking forward to it.”
Silverado is the host of the Safeway Open, which has been the season-opening event on the PGA Tour the last three years. The Safeway Open is part of the FedExCup schedule. The five-year agreement runs through 2020 with the PGA Tour event remaining at Silverado for the duration.
The Safeway Open is part of the PGA Tour’s 46-tournament schedule for 2018-19 that concludes with three FedExCup Playoff events. The PGA Tour’s wraparound schedule bridges two years.
“It’s great for the state championships and for these men to experience this venue for a championship is special,” said Freschi. “A lot of sponsors throughout the community have helped out to make it a first-class event.”
Reedley won the Northern California Regional Championship, shooting 376-381 — 757 at Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland on May 6. San Jose City (379-391 — 770) was second, Folsom Lake (398-385 — 783) was third, and Fresno City (400-396 — 796) was fourth.
Napa Valley College (413-406 — 819) finished seventh in a field of nine teams, but did not advance. NVC does not have any individual qualifiers.
Tying for medalist honors were Xavier Coreno (74-74 — 148) of Reedley, Tommy O’Rourke of Reedley (76-72 — 148) and Kyle Katz of Sierra-Rocklin (70-78 — 148).
NVC was led by Brandon Alemania, 28th (81-80 — 161); Frank Gawronski, 32nd (80-82 — 162); Steve Plate, 40th (88-77 — 165); Mason Adams, 42nd (83-82 — 165); Kyle Dozier, 48th (81-85 — 166); and Robby Hess, 58th (89-86 — 175).
The Storm finished in third place in the Big 8 Conference. Dozier, the Storm’s No. 1 player, made the All-Big 8 team.
“We had a good fall program that led into our spring,” said Freschi. “Our guys really improved since last season. To make the jump from last place to third place, and to make NorCals, was pretty special.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to make the states at Silverado. We just came up short, and that happens. Our guys are disappointed. But it wasn’t for a lack of effort. We move on and get better for next year. These guys have committed to our program and dedicated a lot of time and effort in getting better.”
NVC applied with the CCCAA to host the state tournament. Jerry Dunlap, NVC’s Associate Dean of Physical Education and Athletics, is the event’s host athletic director and administrator.
College of the Canyons won the Southern California Regional, shooting 360-366 – 726 at Los Serranos Golf Club on May 6 in Chino Hills.
Mt. San Antonio (347-385 — 732) was second, Santa Barbara (379-360 — 739) was third, and Cypress (360-380 — 740) was fourth.
Jacob Montes of Palomar (San Marcos) was the medalist, with rounds of 68 and 71 for a 139 total. Felix Tsui of Mt. San Antonio was second (68-73 — 141), Kim Myoung of Orange Coast (Costa Mesa) was third (72-70 — 142), Dalton Davenport of Cypress was fourth (72-70 — 142), Han Lee of Mt. San Antonio was fifth (67-76 — 143), and Nobuhiko Wakaari of College of the Canyons was sixth (72-71 — 143).
There are six players on a team, with five scores counting.
“I’m excited for Monday, to see teams from the south and to see what our top teams in the north can do,” said Freschi. “There were some good scores from the Southern California Regional. There are solid teams coming in.”
Players will start the first round from the first and 10th tees from 8 to 9:10 a.m. Players will start the second round from the first and 10th tees from 1:30 to 2:40 p.m.
Practice rounds will be available on Sunday afternoon.
Northern California Golf Association staff will be on hand, to assist with rules.
Spectators are allowed on the course; however, they must remain on the cart paths or in the rough, the CCCAA said.
Cypress College won its first state title last year.
It appears that Reedley College and College of the Canyons have the upper hand heading into the state championship, a press release from the CCSAA said. College of the Canyons has won a state-record eight titles.
Awards will be presented to the second- and third-place teams.
The top-6 individual finishers will receive all-state honors.