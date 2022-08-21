Men’s College Soccer: Sacramento State hires 2009 Napa High grad Alvarez as assistant coach

Sacramento State men’s soccer head coach Michael Linenberger recently announced that Hornets alumnus Max Alvarez has “come home,” accepting the position of assistant coach with his alma mater for the 2022 season.

“We are very excited to have Max join our staff,” Linenberger said in a press release. “He is a very good young coach who has a lot to offer our players. He was a very successful player as a Hornet, helping lead us to two conference championships and to two NCAA second-round appearances, and also had a successful four-year career as a pro in the USL, including three with Sacramento Republic FC.”

Alvarez, a 2009 Napa High graduate who was the Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year as a junior and senior, followed up a brilliant playing career by spending the last three years launching his coaching career. He served as the Director of Boys Programs at Napa Sport SC from 2020-22 and was an assistant coach at Napa Valley College in 2021-22, helping the Storm to their fourth consecutive Bay Valley Conference title.

He took a position as a head coach of San Juan SC in 2022, which he’ll continue to hold in addition to his duties with the Hornets.

Alvarez was a four-year letter winner for Sacramento State from 2009-12 and a two-time All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Second Team selection as a freshman and junior. He finished his Hornet playing career ranked tied for third on the program’s all-time scoring list with 53 career points, tallying 20 career goals to go with 13 assists.

His 20 goals rank fourth on the school’s career chart. He also holds career records with 175 shot attempts and six made penalties, and ranks third with 79 shots on goal.

Alvarez’s MPSF-leading 23 points in 2009 stand fourth on the school’s single-season list, while his 10 goals that season are tied for third. He also broke the program’s single-season record with 66 shots that year.

As a freshman in 2009, Alvarez helped Sacramento State to a 12-6-3 overall record and a 6-0-1 mark in MPSF play, claiming the league title and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Sacramento State scored a 2-1 win over Loyola Marymount in the opening round before falling 2-1 to No. 6 UCLA, with Alvarez scoring the Hornets’ goal.

A year later, he accounted for a pair of assists during another NCAA Tournament run as the Hornets finished 11-5-7 overall and won the MPSF crown, defeating Santa Clara in the opening round before falling to the Bruins for the second consecutive season.

Following his collegiate career, Alvarez played professionally for FC Tucson in the USL PDL, leading the club to a playoff appearance. He signed with Sacramento Republic FC in 2014, finishing with a pair of goals and three assists while helping the club to a USL championship in his first season before spending some time on loan with the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer in 2016. Following his stay in Sacramento, he made a move to the Midwest, signing with Saint Louis FC in 2017.