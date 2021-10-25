Men's Basketball: Hall of Famer Payton looks to make mark as college coach

OAKLAND — Way up in the Oakland Hills, Gary Payton is hollering good-naturedly as if he's still on the court during his days as a dynamic point guard with the Seattle SuperSonics, but this time he's instructing his Lincoln University assistant coaches exactly where to stand for a group photo, moving them into position just so.

“Coach, the other way,” he orders Lester Conner on his right, adjusting him by the shoulders before looking to CJ Ashford on his left and commanding, “You turn this way.”

Payton even throws both hands up almost as if “The Glove” is playing his signature smothering, lockdown defense again.

Payton is the new men’s basketball coach at Lincoln, which has launched collegiate athletics for the first time in its 101-year history, and he is determined to make a lasting impression on the young players at the small school in his hometown of Oakland, California. There’s guard Jairren Lillard, the younger brother of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. And another guard named Isaiah Attles, the grandson of Golden State Warriors Hall of Famer Al Attles.