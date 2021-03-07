Men's College Athletics: Sow's 22 lead UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly, 70-54

SANTA BARBARA — Amadou Sow had a season-high 22 points and had 12 rebounds as UC Santa Barbara stretched its home win streak to 11 games, beating Cal Poly 70-54 on Saturday.
Sow, who played Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, hit 8 of 10 shots and all seven of his free throws. Ajare Sanni had 18 points for UC Santa Barbara (19-4, 15-3 Big West Conference).
Tuukka Jaakkola had 12 points for the Mustangs (3-19, 1-15), who have lost nine consecutive games. Keith Smith added 11 points and six assists. Colby Rogers had 10 points.
The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs for the season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal Poly 71-57 last Friday.
UC Davis 74, Hawaii 66
DAVIS — Elijah Pepper tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry UC Davis to a 74-66 win over Hawaii on Saturday.
Ezra Manjon had 16 points for UC Davis (9-7, 7-5 Big West Conference). Damion Squire and Christian Anigwe also had 14 points apiece.
James Jean-Marie had 19 points for the Rainbow Warriors (11-9, 9-9). Justin Webster added 14 points. Biwali Bayles had 10 points.
The Aggies evened the season series against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii defeated UC Davis 73-68 last Friday.
Saint Mary's 52, Loyola Marymount 47
PARADISE, Nev. — Logan Johnson had 25 points as Saint Mary's narrowly beat Loyola Marymount 52-47 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament on Saturday night.
Tommy Kuhse had 12 points for Saint Mary's (14-8).
Eli Scott had 18 points for the Lions (13-9). Mattias Markusson added 14 points.
Pepperdine 78, Santa Clara 70
PARADISE, Nev. — Colbey Ross had 25 points and 12 assists as Pepperdine topped Santa Clara 78-70 in the West Coast Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.
Kessler Edwards added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Ross converted all 12 of his free throw attempts for the Waves, who will play No. 2 seed BYU in Monday's semifinals.
Jan Zidek had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Pepperdine (12-11). Jade’ Smith added 11 points.
Guglielmo Caruso had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos (12-8). Josip Vrankic added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Football
UC Davis 27, Idaho 17
MOSCOW, Idaho — Hunter Rodrigues threw three touchdown passes as UC Davis opened its season by beating Idaho 27-17 on Saturday.
Rodrigues tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jared Harrell that pulled the Aggies to 17-14 late in the third quarter, and his 11-yard scoring throw to Carson Crawford made it 20-17 with 7:41 left. Lan Larison added a 9-yard TD run with 3:12 remaining.
Rodrigues was 23-of-29 passing for 243 yards, and had a 25-yard touchdown pass to Crawford in the second quarter. Crawford finished with eight receptions for 120 yards, and Larison had 66 yards rushing. Jr. Gilliam added 145 yards on 26 carries for UC Davis.
Mike Beaudry threw a 19-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 9-yard score for Idaho (1-1, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). He had 236 yards passing and 44 yards on the ground.
UC Davis was originally scheduled to open Feb. 27 against Cal Poly, but the game was postponed due to COVID-related issues within the Mustangs' program.