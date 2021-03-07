Men's College Athletics: Sow's 22 lead UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly, 70-54

SANTA BARBARA — Amadou Sow had a season-high 22 points and had 12 rebounds as UC Santa Barbara stretched its home win streak to 11 games, beating Cal Poly 70-54 on Saturday.

Sow, who played Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, hit 8 of 10 shots and all seven of his free throws. Ajare Sanni had 18 points for UC Santa Barbara (19-4, 15-3 Big West Conference).

Tuukka Jaakkola had 12 points for the Mustangs (3-19, 1-15), who have lost nine consecutive games. Keith Smith added 11 points and six assists. Colby Rogers had 10 points.

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs for the season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal Poly 71-57 last Friday.

UC Davis 74, Hawaii 66

DAVIS — Elijah Pepper tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry UC Davis to a 74-66 win over Hawaii on Saturday.

Ezra Manjon had 16 points for UC Davis (9-7, 7-5 Big West Conference). Damion Squire and Christian Anigwe also had 14 points apiece.

James Jean-Marie had 19 points for the Rainbow Warriors (11-9, 9-9). Justin Webster added 14 points. Biwali Bayles had 10 points.