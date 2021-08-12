Men's College Basketball: A conversation with Coach K in Oakville

Coach Krzyzewski: I’ve been lucky. I wanted to be a coach since I was 16, and I’ve always known I wanted to be a coach. And so, to do what you love for your entire life is pretty good, and I’ve been able to do it at a level that I could have never imagined. So that’s where you get lucky, by getting the right guys, having the support. In my first few years at Duke, I could have been fired. My (athletic director) and president believed in me. …. Whenever anyone is successful, they don’t do it alone. There have to be people who believe in them. Everyone has rough spots that they go through, and when people believe in you, they help you through those spots and then you form relationships that are amazing. That’s really one of the main reasons I’ve stayed at Duke, their commitment to me. Everyone looks at us and thinks this was inherited wealth. And these are all things that we’ve earned over the years, but also Duke has earned through its commitment.