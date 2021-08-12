Men's College Basketball: A conversation with Coach K in Oakville

Duke University men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski talked with St. Helena sports reporter G.S. Whitt about his future during the 23rd annual V Foundation Wine Celebration at Nickel & Nickel Winery in Oakville on Saturday.
Whitt: How many years have you and your family been the host for The Wine Celebration?
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Coach Krzyzewski: It’s the 14th that we’ve hosted. They didn’t have a host for a while and then we were asked to host it. And then I missed some years because of …
Whitt: The Olympics?
Coach Krzyzewski: Either that or the World Championships. But we love it. We’re coming back. It’s amazing. We went out to some of the wineries to see the damage that the fires (caused). It’s sad.
Whitt: It is sad. Coach you are in your senior year of coaching this year.
Coach Krzyzewski: Right, I’m in my last year. I’m happy. It’s time. This will be my 42nd year at Duke and 47th overall. And I like the succession plan that we have in place. Coach (Jon) Scheyer and our staff have already had the start of a great recruiting year.
Whitt: They got two very good kids.
Coach Krzyzewski: Yes, and they’re going to get more. And it’s the way to do it because it wouldn’t be right for me to recruit. I already knew this would be my last year, and (so it wouldn’t be fair) to tell kids at the end “I’m not going to coach you.”
Whitt: Was there one deciding factor or was it just a feel?
Coach Krzyzewski: No. It wasn’t one thing. It wasn’t COVID. It wasn’t health. I’m in really good health. It was time. I’m 74, my wife is 74 and we’re going to stay at Duke. I’m contracted to be an ambassador for the school with my wife and so we’ll stay on and so it’s good. Everything is good. I’m happy and excited about the future.
Whitt: So, you are not changing your destination? You are just changing the title on your business card?
Coach Krzyzewski: I will still stay in my same office and try to help the university in whatever way I can, but also just speaking. And we have our nonprofit, the Emily Krzyzewski Center in Durham and it services about 2,000 kids a year. I’m involved with a lot of things, so I’m not worried about things to do.
Whitt: So, you will be retired from coaching, but you won’t be retired from life.
Coach Krzyzewski: No. There’s a lot that we can do with the platform that’s developed over almost five decades, just like this, The Wine Celebration, to host it. I hope they don’t get rid of me after this year (smiling).
Whitt: They won’t, Coach. I’ll make sure of that (smiling).
Coach Krzyzewski: Alright, and just to try to help people. Look, I’ve been a lucky guy. You think of coaching at West Point (his alma mater) and Duke for almost five decades and throw in 11 years of coaching the U.S. (men’s basketball team to Olympic gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2016). How lucky can you get? It’s been an honor.
Whitt: And one of the games you will coach this year is against your alma mater, Army. What will that mean to you to be able to coach against your alma mater in the last year of your career?
Coach Krzyzewski: They’re going to come down and college basketball has a thing called MTE — multiple team events — and you can play 29 games and have two MTE’s or 28 (games) and three (MTE’s). And so, we decided to run our own MTE and we’re going to do it on like a Veterans Day weekend and call it a Veterans Weekend Showcase. So, having Army as one of the teams makes it even better.
Whitt: Is Howard going to be one of the teams?
Coach Krzyzewski: No. The other two teams are Campbell and Hartford. But that also gives us a chance to have one extra game that wouldn’t be an MTE. That’s what the Gonzaga game is about (the day after Thanksgiving in Las Vegas).
Whitt: Let’s hope it will be a prelude to the national championship game, Coach.
Coach Krzyzewski: Well, we should have a good team if we’re healthy, and obviously what (Gonzaga head coach) Mark Few has done has been amazing.
Whitt: How would you sum up this journey? And how would you sum up your relationship with the game of basketball?
Coach Krzyzewski: I’ve been lucky. I wanted to be a coach since I was 16, and I’ve always known I wanted to be a coach. And so, to do what you love for your entire life is pretty good, and I’ve been able to do it at a level that I could have never imagined. So that’s where you get lucky, by getting the right guys, having the support. In my first few years at Duke, I could have been fired. My (athletic director) and president believed in me. …. Whenever anyone is successful, they don’t do it alone. There have to be people who believe in them. Everyone has rough spots that they go through, and when people believe in you, they help you through those spots and then you form relationships that are amazing. That’s really one of the main reasons I’ve stayed at Duke, their commitment to me. Everyone looks at us and thinks this was inherited wealth. And these are all things that we’ve earned over the years, but also Duke has earned through its commitment.
Whitt: I watched your press conference when you announced that this would be your last year. Then the following day they introduced Coach Scheyer and the first thing he said was “our goal is to make sure Coach has the best year and to win this whole thing.”
Coach Krzyzewski: You are one of the few interviews I’ve done. Once we made the announcement we have been inundated with requests and stuff and I said, ‘Look, I just want to concentrate on this year, have fun, do this the very best way, then when it’s over we’ll talk about retirement and all that kind of stuff.
Whitt: How would you define a successful season this year?
Coach Krzyzewski: You can only try to do the very best that you can, and if we’re healthy we have a chance to be very good. But there are a lot of different things that can affect our (team’s level of success this year) — close losses, injuries, whatever. As long as we put it out there (and) we don’t beat ourselves, I’ll be happy with that.
Whitt: When you and Mrs. Krzyzewski decided this was going to be your last year, what was the reaction of the family as a whole?
Coach Krzyzewski: Well, we didn’t make the decision and then tell the family. We talked and made the decision as a family. So, after Mickie and I talked, we had a meeting with our three daughters. They were part of the decision-making process. And then I talked with my staff. It’s been a family business, so at the end we want to make that we get the input from everybody. So, they’re good because they were part of it. It wasn’t just “Hey, this is what I’m going to do.”
Whitt: What was your players’ reaction?
Coach Krzyzewski: The players have been great. One of the reasons we did it this way was recruiting. I knew it was going to be my last year, so you have an ethical dilemma in recruiting. Do you recruit and tell a kid you are going to coach then you don’t? So that was the start of us making the decision and then we were straightforward with our team and they’re good about it. But also, it’s a head start on recruiting for next year and to do it the right way. Coach Scheyer, Coach [Chris] Carrawell and Coach [Nolan] Smith they’ve been busting their butts on the road.
Whitt: And Amile Jefferson is coming back to help you, too.
Coach Krzyzewski: Yeah. He’s just come on so he’ll be a Director of Player Development … but we’re fortunate we have a young staff. Coach Scheyer has been with me for eight years; he’s only 33.
Whitt: The same age you were when you took the Duke job.
Coach Krzyzewski: Yes. But he’s with me. He should still be playing same thing with Nolan Smith. And so it’s a young group … and I think they’ll adjust unbelievably well to the current atmosphere and environment.
Whitt: So how do you navigate this last year? From the outside, all the voices are going to say this is the last time Coach Krzyzewski coaches against North Carolina or the last time he goes to Madison Square Garden. How do you insulate your team from that and say “Guys, let’s just focus on being together for as long as we can?”
Coach Krzyzewski: I’m not sure yet. You have to stay focused. All I know is that, especially when you are playing an away game, people recognize it. They’ll want to beat you more. They might be nice (smiling), but they’re going to want to beat you more. But teams over the years have wanted to beat us all the time. So, my feeling is just to go for it and not, as much as possible, with the players, let it be about me. Let it be about what we’re doing (as a team).
Whitt: So, when you come to an event like this with everything that has happened with COVID and all those kinds of things, what is the message you are going to leave with the audience about going forward?
Coach Krzyzewski: Well, we haven’t been together (in person) for two years. So, first of all, there’s an exuberance and enthusiasm of being together. But the big thing for tonight is to talk about perseverance. What does perseverance mean? Basically, as a cadet at West Point you learn that you might have a goal, but if you are knocked on your butt, get up. Failure is not your destination. That’s what Jimmy (Valvano, former North Carolina State men’s basketball head coach) did. Jimmy persevered as much as he could in fighting his own battle and then he let me in … But then he has really persevered in getting his cause (to these heights).
Whitt So where are we in the battle against cancer?
Coach Krzyzewski: Yeah, we’re winning. We’re winning. We have over 17 million people who have fought and beaten cancer. We’re after cancer like crazy. And the Fund of Need for tonight is Immune a Tech Therapy. Although it’s been used for a long time, it’s really a big focus. Basically, it’s having your own human cells fight (cancer).
Whitt: Your own body helps you.
Coach Krzyzewski: Your own body helps you … actually, the celebrant tonight, Leah Still, Devon Still’s daughter, she really beat cancer because of immune therapy. Devon is a former Cincinnati Bengals player. (Leah) was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 4 and was given a 50/50 chance (of survival). (The doctors) told (Leah’s parents) that the therapy would be $1 million. So, the Cincinnati Bengals sold 15,000 jerseys at $75 apiece and raised the $1,000,000. And she now is cancer free.
Whitt: That’s a victory to celebrate.
Coach Krzyzewski: It’s an amazing victory to celebrate.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Napa’s Olivia “Ollie” McDonald, who has been the coxswain for Vesper Boat Club’s Under-23 Lightweight Men in Philadelphia this summer, helped …
Ira Smith, KVON’s sports director for the last 45 years, has been elected to the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame and will be inducted w…
The Napa Valley Pickleball Association is more than 200 members strong and encourages new players to come out and try the sport at courts in A…
Rick Bailey, one of the most hard-nosed athletes to ever come out of Napa High, was more than happy to share the gridiron with members of the …
Sabine Schut-Kery, an elite dressage rider from Napa, anchored the U.S. dressage team to a silver medal in team dressage at the Tokyo Olympics.