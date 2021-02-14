Men's College Basketball: Bradley, Cal end skid at 7 games

BERKELEY — Matt Bradley scored a career-high 28 points and his 3-pointer with 40 seconds left helped seal California's 71-62 win over Colorado on Saturday night.
The win snapped the Bears' seven-game losing streak which resulted in losses that only averaged seven points a contest.
The game was vastly different from the one the two teams played against each other in Boulder, Colorado when the Buffaloes won 89-60 on Jan. 14.
Bradley missed that game due to an ankle injury while Buffs freshman Jabari Parker — who had 23 points and 11 rebounds in January — was absent Saturday.
Despite that, California (8-15, 3-13 Pac-12 Conference), moved it's all-time record at home against CU to 14-2; 7-1 since the Buffs joined the Pac-12.
Jalen Celestine added 13 points for Cal. Both teams shot an identical 22 for 55 (40%) with the difference coming in the Bears' 7-for-22 effort from 3-point range to 3 for 15 for Colorado (16-6, 10-5).
Makale Foreman's two foul shots with 16:58 left to play gave Cal a 40-38 lead and they led the rest of the way.
McKinley Wright IV led Colorado with 13 points and Eli Parquet added 10. With his two rebounds, Wright became the conference's first male athlete to score at least 1,600 points, distribute at least 600 assists, and grab at least 600 boards.
The Buffs next head to Eugene, Oregon, to face the Ducks on Thursday while Cal hits the road to face Washington State on Thursday.
Stanford 73, Utah 66
STANFORD — Spencer Jones made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the Cardinal's win Saturday night.
Jones helped Stanford (13-8, 9-6 Pac-12) hold off a late challenge with a pair of his 3-pointers in the final 5:02. Jones was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and 6 of 11 overall in the game.
The Utes (9-8, 6-7) closed the deficit to five in the final minute after trailing by double digits for most of the second half.
Oscar da Silva added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Michael O’Connell and Jaiden Delaire added 11 points each for Stanford, which shot 54% from the field.
Alfonso Plummer scored eight of his 14 points in the first four minutes of the game as Utah jumped to a 12-2 lead. Stanford outscored Utah 30-8 over the final 13 minutes of the half, including runs of seven and 11 straight points, to lead 34-22 at the break.
Timmy Allen scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Branden Carlson had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Utah.
Stanford visits Washington on Thursday.
UC Davis 78, Long Beach State 76, OT
DAVIS — Elijah Pepper had a career-high 32 points as UC Davis edged past Long Beach State 78-76 in overtime on Saturday.
Ezra Manjon had 11 points for UC Davis (6-6, 4-4 Big West Conference). Caleb Fuller added nine rebounds.
Long Beach State totaled 29 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Jadon Jones scored a season-high 20 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks for the Beach (3-7, 2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Colin Slater added 16 points. Joe Hampton had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Beach this season. UC Davis defeated Long Beach State 68-66 on Friday.
Gonzaga 100, San Francisco 61
SAN FRANCISCO — Drew Timme scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as top-ranked Gonzaga (20-0, 11-0 West Coast) won its 20th game for the 24th consecutive season.
San Francisco, one of the nation's best 3-point shooting teams, missed its first 12 shots from distance. Gonzaga held the Dons to 35% shooting and locked down their lethal long-range shooting.
“They are averaging 10 or 11 3's in wins," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said of the Dons. “They are a really dangerous team. That might have been one of our better, if not best, games ... in executing the plan.”
Khalil Shabazz and Jamaree Bouyea each scored 14 points for San Francisco (10-10, 4-6), which lost for the 21st consecutive time to Gonzaga since its last victory in 2012.
Earlier Saturday, the Bulldogs were the No. 1 overall seed in rankings released by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. Selection Sunday is a month away. They played like the top seed against the Dons.
San Francisco missed its first 10 shots from the field and it wasn't until Anthony Roy scored with 11:38 left in the first that the Dons got their first field goal. At that point they trailed 20-6.
Dons head coach Todd Golden said his team had a long layoff because of COVID-19 protocols and still is not back to full strength.
“It's a little bit of a start-over for us. We've got to dig down and find our identity again in conference play.”
San Francisco, which is 4-44 against Gonzaga since Few became coach of the Bulldogs more than two decades ago, have played only two games since Jan. 23.
The Bulldogs, who with No. 2 Baylor are the only two unbeaten teams in the nation, remained first in the nation in scoring offense (92.7 ppg) and field goal percentage (54.8%).
San Francisco hosts Loyola Marymount on Thursday, while Gonzaga hosts Saint Mary's.
Gonzaga has announced that family members of players will be allowed to attend the home game for the first time this season after COVID-19 protocols were relaxed in Washington.
Pepperdine 60, Saint Mary's 58
MALIBU — Jan Zidek had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Pepperdine narrowly beat Saint Mary’s 60-58 on Saturday. Colbey Ross added 10 points and 10 assists and scored the go-ahead points for the Waves on a pair of foul shots with two seconds left.
Kessler Edwards had 15 points for Pepperdine (10-8, 6-3 West Coast Conference). Jade’ Smith added 13 points and six rebounds.
Matthias Tass had 17 points for the Gaels (11-6, 2-4). Logan Johnson added 12 points. Tommy Kuhse had 11 points.
Loyola Marymount 80, Pacific 76
LOS ANGELES — Eli Scott had 24 points as Loyola Marymount narrowly beat Pacific 80-76 on Saturday.
Keli Leaupepe had 17 points for Loyola Marymount (9-6, 4-3 West Coast Conference). Joe Quintana added 13 points. Jalin Anderson had 11 points and nine assists.
Jeremiah Bailey scored a career-high 28 points for the Tigers (6-6, 3-5). Broc Finstuen added 17 points. Daniss Jenkins had 12 points.
The Lions leveled the season series against the Tigers with the win. Pacific defeated Loyola Marymount 58-49 on Jan. 16.
California Baptist 83, Sacramento State 71
RIVERSIDE — Ty Rowell had 22 points as California Baptist defeated Sacramento State 83-71 on Saturday.
Reed Nottage had 19 points and six assists for California Baptist (10-6). Mark Carbone added 12 points. Elijah Thomas had 11 points.
Ethan Esposito had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (6-6). Zach Chappell added 11 points. Bryce Fowler had 11 points and six assists.
UC Santa Barbara 81, Hawaii 74, OT
HONOLULU — Former Prolific Prep of Napa Christian standout Amadou Sow had 16 points as the Gauchos (14-3, 8-2 Big West Conference) stretched their win streak to 10 games Saturday night. It's the second longest win streak in school history for UCSB, which also beat Hawaii 59-50 on Friday behind Sow's 14 points.
Connecticut 80, Xavier 72
CINCINNATI — The Musketeers (11-3, 4-3) fell Saturday despite nine points and 12 assists from Prolific Prep of Napa Christian alumnus Paul Scruggs.