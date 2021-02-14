Men's College Basketball: Bradley, Cal end skid at 7 games

Khalil Shabazz and Jamaree Bouyea each scored 14 points for San Francisco (10-10, 4-6), which lost for the 21st consecutive time to Gonzaga since its last victory in 2012.

Earlier Saturday, the Bulldogs were the No. 1 overall seed in rankings released by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. Selection Sunday is a month away. They played like the top seed against the Dons.

San Francisco missed its first 10 shots from the field and it wasn't until Anthony Roy scored with 11:38 left in the first that the Dons got their first field goal. At that point they trailed 20-6.

Dons head coach Todd Golden said his team had a long layoff because of COVID-19 protocols and still is not back to full strength.

“It's a little bit of a start-over for us. We've got to dig down and find our identity again in conference play.”

San Francisco, which is 4-44 against Gonzaga since Few became coach of the Bulldogs more than two decades ago, have played only two games since Jan. 23.

The Bulldogs, who with No. 2 Baylor are the only two unbeaten teams in the nation, remained first in the nation in scoring offense (92.7 ppg) and field goal percentage (54.8%).