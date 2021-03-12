Men's College Basketball: Colorado holds off Cal 61-58 in Pac-12 quarterfinals

Colorado went 8 of 28 and 1 of 6 from the arc in the first half — and led 24-20.

Cal, despite getting off to a better start, shot 8 of 24 from the floor, 3 of 12 from 3.

“They're a good defensive team and especially in the first half they were playing really good defense,” Anticevich said. “We were only able to get a few shots to drop here and there, but I think we were doing the right things."

BIG PICTURE

Cal did a good job of mucking up the game in the first half and went on a late run to make it close but missed one final shot to get bounced from the bracket.

Colorado needed a while to get going after getting a bye into the quarterfinals and the late start. The Buffaloes will need a better offensive performance if they're going to get past No. 2 seed USC in the semifinals.

PARQUET'S DEFENSE

Bradley was the Pac-12's third-leading scorer during the regular season at 18.3 points per game, but didn't crack double figures until late in the quarterfinals.

Eli Parquet had a lot to do with it.