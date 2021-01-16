Men's College Basketball: Colorado uses balanced offense to beat Stanford 77-64

BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV scored 14 points with eight assists and Evan Battey scored 13 with 12 rebounds and Colorado won its fourth straight game beating Stanford 77-64 on Saturday.

Colorado used a 14-0 run in the final 3:43 of the first half for a 40-26 lead at intermission. Buffaloes freshman Tristan da Silva, the younger brother of Stanford's Oscar da Silva, buried his first career 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the half.

Colorado (11-3, 5-2 Pac-12 Conference) had nine players enter the scoring column by halftime. Stanford (8-5, 4-3) — which has now dropped two straight — never got within eight points in the second half.

Jabari Walker scored 11 for the Buffs and Jeriah Horne 10 for Colorado, which is 5-0 in Boulder this season.

Oscar da Silva led the Cardinal with 22 points and 12 rebounds, Ziaire Williams scored 17 and Jaiden Delaire 13.

Stanford is next slated to host USC on Jan. 21 and UCLA two days later.