Men's College Basketball: Crockrell leads Pacific over San Diego 77-67
Men's College Basketball

  • Updated
Pacific Gonzaga Basketball

University of the Pacific guard Pierre Crockrell II, right, prepares to pass the ball while pressured by Gonzaga guard Ryan Woolridge on Jan. 25 in Spokane, Wash.

 Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Pierre Crockrell II had a career-high 21 points as Pacific topped San Diego 77-67 on Tuesday.

Crockrell, who played high school ball for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, made 9 of 12 shots.

Broc Finstuen had 15 points for Pacific (8-7, 5-6 West Coast Conference). Jordan Bell added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Jeremiah Bailey had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Joey Calcaterra had 12 points for the Toreros (3-9, 2-6). Yauhen Massalski added 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Josh Parrish also had 11 points.

