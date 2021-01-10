Men's College Basketball: Da Silva, Stanford pull away from Cougars for 75-60 win

SANTA CRUZ — Oscar da Silva scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half and Stanford pulled away for a 75-60 win over Washington State on Saturday.
The game was tied with six minutes to go on Andrej Jakimovski's career-best fifth 3-pointer for WSU but Da Silva scored 10 of Stanford's final 17 points while the Cougars missed their final six shots and turned the ball over three times.
Da Silva, the Pac-12's leading scorer, was 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds for his third straight double-double. Ziaire Williams added 16 points and Jaiden Delaire 10. Stanford was only 3 of 17 from beyond the arc but outscored the Cougars 42-14 in the paint.
Jakimovski scored a career-high 19 points and Isaaac Bonton had 18 points with seven assists for the Cougars, who shot 46% from the arc (11 of 24) but committed a season-high 17 turnovers. The Cougars' third-leading scorer (and their perimeter stopper on defense), Noah Williams, sat out the second half after taking a hard fall on a layup attempt he was fouled on.
Stanford (8-3, 4-1 Pac-12) has won nine straight over WSU (9-2, 2-2).
The game was played at the Golden State Warriors' G-League facility because of Santa Clara County's COVID-19 restrictions.
California 84, Washington 78
BERKELEY — Andre Kelly scored 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting and California beat Washington 84-78 for its first Pac-12 Conference win of the season on Saturday.
Ryan Betley scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and Makale Foreman had 14 points for Cal (6-7, 1-5).
The Bears shot 31 for 56 (55.4%) though missed seven of 18 foul shots. The Golden Bears made 11 of their 26 3-point shot attempts.
Erik Stevenson scored 27 points for Washington (1-9, 0-5); two away from tying his career high. Jamal Bey scored 18 points and Quade Green 16.
Washington sank 26 of its 50-shot attempts and kept pace making 9 of 18 3-point shots.
Joel Brown's 3-pointer with 1:55 left broke a 75-all tie. He added a layup 25 seconds later and Cal managed to escape.
The Bears’ last seven wins against Washington have all been decided by 10 points or less and they own an 87-82 all-time record against the Huskies, whom they beat for the fourth straight time at home.
Cal is scheduled to play Colorado in Boulder on Wednesday and Utah in Salt Lake City on Jan. 16.
Santa Clara 66, Saint Mary's 64
MORAGA — Keshawn Justice had 23 points and came through for Santa Clara on a series of key plays in the final 18 seconds as the Broncos narrowly won each team's West Coast Conference opener Saturday.
Justice gave the Broncos the lead at 65-64 on a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left and then blocked Tommy Kuhse's shot and grabbed the rebound with a second left. Kuhse fouled Justice, who made the second of two free throws with 0.5 seconds left and Saint Mary's failed to get a last shot off before the buzzer.
Josip Vrankic had 11 points and eight rebounds for Santa Clara (7-2). Guglielmo Caruso added 10 points.
Logan Johnson scored a career-high 26 points for the Gaels (9-3). Kuhse added 12 points. Matthias Tass had 11 rebounds.