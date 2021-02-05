Men's College Basketball: Da Silva's double-double leads Stanford past Cal, 70-55

BERKELEY — Senior forward Oscar da Silva scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, sparking Stanford to a 70-55 defeat of Cal on Thursday night.

The double-double was the 6-foot-9 Da Silva's sixth in the last 10 games.

Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Noah Taitz added 10 for Stanford (11-7, 7-5 Pacific-12 Conference), which saw a 13-point halftime lead nearly vanish before Taitz and da Silva stopped a Cal run with back-to-back buckets.

Delaire and Taitz were a combined 10 of 15 from the field as Stanford was 26 of 48 shooting for 54%.

Cal's Matt Bradley drained his fifth 3-pointer from the top of the arc and was knocked off his feet, converting the four-point play as the Bears closed the halftime gap down to 46-43, roaring out of the break on a 14-4 run in over just under six minutes.

Bradley finished with 24 points and Andre Kelly added 15 before fouling out with 43 seconds left

The Cardinal were 1 of 4 from the field with four turnovers during Cal's rally. But the Bears (7-13, 2-11) petered out after Stanford's Taitz and da Silva scored buckets off turnovers on consecutive Cal possessions.