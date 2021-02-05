 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Men's College Basketball: Da Silva's double-double leads Stanford past Cal, 70-55
Men's College Basketball

Men's College Basketball: Da Silva's double-double leads Stanford past Cal, 70-55

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Stanford California Basketball

Stanford forward Oscar da Silva shoots against California forward Grant Anticevich during the first half Thursday night in Berkeley.

 Associated Press

BERKELEY — Senior forward Oscar da Silva scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, sparking Stanford to a 70-55 defeat of Cal on Thursday night.

The double-double was the 6-foot-9 Da Silva's sixth in the last 10 games.

Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Noah Taitz added 10 for Stanford (11-7, 7-5 Pacific-12 Conference), which saw a 13-point halftime lead nearly vanish before Taitz and da Silva stopped a Cal run with back-to-back buckets.

Delaire and Taitz were a combined 10 of 15 from the field as Stanford was 26 of 48 shooting for 54%.

Cal's Matt Bradley drained his fifth 3-pointer from the top of the arc and was knocked off his feet, converting the four-point play as the Bears closed the halftime gap down to 46-43, roaring out of the break on a 14-4 run in over just under six minutes.

Bradley finished with 24 points and Andre Kelly added 15 before fouling out with 43 seconds left

The Cardinal were 1 of 4 from the field with four turnovers during Cal's rally. But the Bears (7-13, 2-11) petered out after Stanford's Taitz and da Silva scored buckets off turnovers on consecutive Cal possessions.

Within three minutes, Stanford had the lead back to 10 and the Bears didn't sustain any more challenges.

The Cardinal and the Golden Bears meet again on Sunday, this time at Stanford. The game is the Cardinal's second “true” home game of the season after hosting games in Santa Cruz because of COVID-19 safety regulations.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News