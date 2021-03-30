Men's College Basketball: Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

“It just showed how focused and ready to play we were,” Drew said. “We got good looks and the guys made them.”

The Mus Bus, just like it had three times before in March, found the right gear to climb out of the hole.

Mitchell's third foul was the turning point.

When the head of Baylor's defensive snake went to the bench with about 8 minutes left, Arkansas took advantage by beating the Bears off the dribble and getting to the rim.

The Razorbacks hit 10 of 11 shots during one stretch to pull within 44-38 and were down just eight at halftime despite struggling for a long stretch. They kept Baylor within reach well into the second half before running out of steam.

“I’m not sure why it happens, but it’s really hard to come back, especially from down 18,” said Arkansas guard Jalen Tate. "I didn’t even know we were down that much at one point in the game, but it just shows the resiliency of this group. We almost did it, just weren’t able to tonight.”