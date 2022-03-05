 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Men's College Basketball

Men's College Basketball: Jackson leads Arizona State in 65-56 win over Stanford

  • Updated
Stanford Arizona St Basketball

Stanford's Harrison Ingram (55) gets double-teamed by Arizona State's Jalen Graham (2) and DJ Horne (0) during the second half Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz.

 Darryl Webb, Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — Senior Marreon Jackson scored 18 points in his final home game and Arizona State pulled away from Stanford in the second half to post a 65-56 win Saturday.

Arizona State closed out its regular season with four straight wins and seven victories in its final eight games. The Sun Devils will have a rematch with Stanford in a first-round Pac-12 tournament game Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Arizona State did not score after Kimani Lawrence hit a jumper with 2:07 to go in the first half and Stanford took a 32-30 lead into intermission. Alonzo Gaffney tied the game with a jumper to start the second half and his 3-pointer with 16:41 left put the Sun Devils in front 36-34. Jaiden Delaire answered with a 3 for Stanford, but Jalen Graham put Arizona State in front with a three-point play and DJ Horne and Jackson each scored at the basket for a 43-37 lead,

Brandon Angel's 3 with 6:13 left gave Stanford a brief lead, 52-51, before ASU replied with a 10-0 run.

Jackson hit 8 of 15 from the field and added six rebounds, six assists and six steals to lead Arizona State (14-16, 10-10 Pac-12). Graham added 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Horne contributed 12 points with four assists.

Spencer Jones hit 3 of 5 from long range and Angel came off the bench to hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range to each score 14 points for the Cardinals (15-15, 8-12).

Stanford finished its regular season with five straight losses and seven in its final eight games.

